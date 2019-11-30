Aberdeen’s Beattie poised to ‘fight tough’ against Nettey in boxing showdown tonight

Aberdeen super-lightweight Nathan Beattie today vowed to silence Ghana’s Razak Nettey in a PBC title showdown.

The 30-year-old will defend his Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International title against Nettey at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen on Saturday December 14.

It is a quick-fire return to the ring for Beattie who claimed the title with a third-round stoppage of Ghana’s Tackie Annan in Balgownie last month.

Nettey, who has a pro record of 22 wins (16 by KO) and five losses (two KO), has already started a war of words by insisting he will knock out champion Beattie.

Aberdonian Beattie is confident he will retain his PBC title.

He said: “Nettey did an interview in a newspaper in Ghana saying as this is his first fight overseas he is looking to knock me out and make a big impression.

“This is the type of fight I want.

“I don’t want an easy fight.

“I would rather fight tough opponents like Nettey who has an impressive record and is a big hitter.

“Nettey is coming for a fight because taking the title home to Ghana would be huge for him.

“It would open up the opportunity to defend the belt overseas again.

“However, I am in great shape and confident of winning.

“If I beat Nettey it will push me up the rankings and allow me to push for bigger titles.”

Beattie goes into the December fight against Nettey on a high, having gained revenge on Annan.

Two years previously Ghana’s Annan had knocked out Beattie.

However, he secured redemption with a third-round stoppage to claim the PBC International and WBU International titles.

Beattie said: “A lot of people have highlighted how much I have changed as a boxer in terms of style as my hands used to be low.

“I am starting to mature as a fighter and get into the professional style and box clever.

“Annan was trying to entice me in to drop a big right hand but I never got involved.

“Instead I sat back and looked for openings. Every time I was catching him with a left hook or right hand.

“The right in the third round caught Annan sweet on the top of the forehead and he couldn’t get back up from that.”

Beattie will headline the bill at the Northern Hotel that will also include Aberdonian’s Kenny Allan and Craig Leadbetter.

His title clash is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds in an event billed as a “Knockout Christmas Cracker”.

Having previously boxed on the under-card of manager, promoter and trainer Lee McAllister, a multi-weight champion, Beattie is ready to take on the headliner mantle.

He said: “Topping a professional bill is fantastic but Lee has faith in me and believes I deserve the opportunity.

“Lee has decided to concentrate on training myself, Kenny and Craig for the fights.

“I need to start getting a name for myself and people came from Newcastle, Barrow-In-Furness and Glasgow to watch me in the fight against Annan.

“We are testing the waters to see if I can fill the Northern Hotel then we can start taking on bigger fights in Aberdeen.

“Then Lee can also concentrate on fighting big shows rather than coming in for six rounders.”

Nettey is determined to derail Beattie’s bid to bring bigger title fights to his home city by triumphing at the Northern Hotel.

Nettey said: “I’m ready for the bout and will not let this opportunity slip. I assure Ghanaian boxing fans of victory.

“My opponent is a good boxer but the bout will not go the distance and I will surely knock him down.’’

In front of a home crowd, title-holder Beattie aims to have the final word.