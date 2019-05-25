Aberdeen’s Beattie is back boxing and aiming to right wrong against Kelly

Aberdeen super-lightweight Nathan Beattie is gunning for revenge when facing Michael Kelly in a rematch next month.

The 29-year-old will face Kelly in an open-air bout at Livingston FC’s Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday June 15.

Beattie suffered a shock 40-38 points loss to Dundalk-based Kelly at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, last July.

The Aberdonian suffered a broken hand in the first round but fought on through the pain.

The perception among fight fans and journalists ringside was that Beattie had won comfortably.

It came as a shock to them when Kelly was awarded the victory.

In the aftermath, Kelly even admitted to Beattie that the Aberdonian had won the bout.

The defeat hit Beattie so hard he took a step back from boxing. But now he is back and ready to right the wrong of the previous bout last summer.

Beattie is convinced he beat Kelly with one hand and is determined to do it again with two. He said: “To get a shocking result like that was difficult.

“That decision knocked my confidence, especially as it came in front of my home crowd where all my supporters were watching.

“I broke my hand in the first round and just had to basically use my jab but I still should have won that fight.

“I told Lee McAllister (Beattie’s manager) after that fight I didn’t want to box again, that was me. I was done with it.

“However, Lee told me just what I was capable of doing and convinced me to come back.

“I have had two bad decisions in boxing.

“That one in Aberdeen should not have happened and it should not have been a loss on my record.

“I have seven wins and four losses when it should be eight wins and three losses.

“Ultimately I just have to take it on the chin, though, and get on with it.

“I will make a statement this time against Kelly, as I am boxing a lot better than I was last year.

“A stoppage would be good, but if the fight goes to points I will still out-point him anyway.”

Beattie’s controversial defeat came on the undercard of McAllister’s WBU heavyweight title defeat of former British and Commonwealth champion Danny Williams.

Beattie said: “Lee got his title win that night and I got a knock-back, which dented my confidence.

“Kelly said himself that I won the fight.

“After the fight I said to Kelly I wanted the rematch.

“He said he would get it on straight away and we could go back for another fight. But I then sat back from boxing.

“I am over that defeat now and focused on getting another win.

“We will get it back on at Livingston and I will get the win.”

After almost a year out of the ring, Beattie returned to action on April 27 with a comprehensive 40-36 defeat of Michael Barnor at Lincoln University. He said: “Barnor was a really awkward southpaw.

“Lee said it will only take two fights back and then I am back up to championship level.

“Once I finally get that win against Kelly, hopefully I can get a title shot and start winning titles.

“I have a decent record and I want to build it up further this year to bid for titles.”

Beattie will fight on the undercard of McAllister’s WBU super-welterweight title fight with Justice Addy in Livingston.

It is the first open-air fight in Glasgow since Mike Tyson fought Lou Savarese at Hampden in 2000.

“I want to get back in front of a crowd at Aberdeen and win a title there,” said Beattie. “To prove to everyone I am a top-level fighter.”