Beattie hopes to turn tables as he aims for knock-out revenge

Revenge is the mission tonight for Aberdeen lightweight Nathan Beattie when facing Tackie Annan in a grudge rematch.

Beattie will meet the Ghanaian national champion at Assassin Health and Fitness Village, Balgownie, in a title fight with two belts on the line.

Annan inflicted a devastating second-round knock-out of Aberdonian Beattie at the Beach Ballroom in October 2017.

Now Beattie is gunning for redemption in a showdown where the WBU international and PBC international belts are up for grabs.

Beattie said: “Hopefully I can get the knock-out this time and can take Annan out within 10 rounds.

“I want to get revenge for that defeat and then move on to even bigger fights.”

Beattie will compete on the under-card of Lee McAllister’s clash with Ghana’s Richard Djarbeng.

In Beattie’s first contest with Annan the Aberdonian was in control until the Ghanaian caught him with a heavy right knock-out punch.

Beattie is leaving nothing to chance and has studied footage of Annan.

He said: “Lee (McAllister) and myself have looked at the way Annan boxes and we know what to do to get the win.

“There is not a lot of footage of Annan available but the fights we have watched are from China.

“We picked up some good tips from that.”

Beattie goes into tonight’s fight on a high having defeated Ritvard Krauklis with a first-round stoppage in August.

He said: “Boxing is all I have known since the age of 10.

“I have been involved in boxing for 20 years now which is a long time. It is part of my life.

“However, it is not just the boxing and training as we also have the Assassin Health and Fitness village.

“I am one of the main coaches for the kids and the adults as well.”

Earlier this year Annan beat Anama Dotse with an 11th-round knock-out to secure the Ghanaian super-lightweight title.

Beattie said: “To fight for two belts is absolutely massive for me.

“I want the win for revenge and to move on to bigger fights, ideally overseas.”