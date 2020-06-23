Evening Express Champion of Champions title-holder Barrie shrugs off 10-week absence to shoot 60 at Kings Links

Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond played down shrugging off a 10-week lockdown absence to card an 11-under-par 60 at the Kings Links.

Barrie, who was partnered by clubmate Matthew Dunn, chalked up a total of 45 Stableford points.

Plus-two handicapper Barrie said: “I’m not taking too much from that score.

“It was off the yellow tees and the only competitive nature of the round was being able to take a couple of quid off my pals.

“Hopefully we can get some real competitions going soon.”

Barrie opened with three straight pars ahead of his first birdie of the day at the par four fourth.

A regulation par four followed at the fifth, ahead of a great run to the turn.

A birdie three at the sixth was followed by a birdie four at the seventh and Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch title-holder Barrie made it three in a row with a birdie two at the eighth.

The highlight of the round was yet to come after Barrie’s drive at the 472-yard ninth was followed by five-iron approach to 15ft before holing the putt for an eagle three to be out in six-under 31.

Pars at the 10th and 11th were followed by birdie threes at the next two holes as Barrie headed for home.

A par four at the 14th preceded a birdie four at the 15th before Barrie finished par three, birdie three and birdie two to be back in five-under 29.