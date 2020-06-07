Metro Aberdeen’s French-born Ginie Barrand would be proud to represent Scotland

Metro Aberdeen’s Ginie Barrand says it would be an honour should she be selected to compete for Scotland in the future.

The French-born distance runner’s eligibility to represent her adopted country has been confirmed, having comfortably satisfied the minimum three-year residential qualification.

Barrand, who works for an Aberdeen-based energy company, moved to Scotland from Nancy in 2012 to complete her masters degree at Heriot Watt University.

She then moved to the north-east and now lives in Banchory with her partner Robbie Simpson, the 2018 Commonwealth Games marathon bronze medallist.

Barrand took up running after arriving in Aberdeen and has made significant progress over the past few years.

She said: “When I was growing up in France I remember running and enjoying it, but I was never a member of a club.

“It was really only when I came to Aberdeen that I got started.

“The company I work for were sponsoring a race at the 2014 Run Balmoral meeting, so I did the 10k as part of our team.

“That was the first race I did and it took me 47min 46secs.

“I did the 10k again the following year then, as I was really enjoying it, I decided to do a half marathon.”

That first half marathon, in Edinburgh, took Barrand 1:36:10 to complete. But within less than two years she had lowered her PB to 1:20:05 when finishing third at Inverness.

She also began to secure some significant victories, her success at the 2018 Great Aberdeen Run 10k being among the highlights.

And at the beginning of this year, before the lockdown came into effect, Barrand showed she’s not too far away from earning an opportunity to pull on Scotland colours.

She won the inter-district women’s cross country title at Stirling when representing Scotland East in a race which also featured a home nations international match.

Barrand was 16th overall, but finished ahead of some of the selected international runners.

She said: “That was the third time I’ve run in the inter-district championships and on each occasion it has been a privilege to wear the Scotland East vest.

“But it would be amazing if one day I was fortunate enough to wear a Scotland vest. That would be incredible.

“I’ve never lacked motivation when racing, but I guess if there was an international selection place at stake that might make me try even harder to finish ahead of my rivals.”

Barrand also has ambitions in the marathon, but that has been put on hold for now because of the wholesale cancellation of races due to the pandemic.

She said: “I was going to do the London marathon, but, of course, that has been postponed until October.

“I’m still doing the training for it and even if it doesn’t happen, it won’t have been wasted.

“I’ve been doing regular long runs of 18-20 miles at the weekend and during lockdown I’ve done some of my highest weekly mileages.

“I ran 80 miles in the week of my 30th birthday.”

While Barrand’s mind is on the marathon, she’s happy to try her hand at a variety of events.

She added: “Depending on how the current situation works out, there’s maybe the possibility of some hill races later in the year.

“I’m fine running uphill, although not so good coming down if it’s very technical.

“But I enjoy them.”