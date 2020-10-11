Banks o’ Dee co-boss Jamie Watt hopes Junior football can start soon

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt says they are ready to start the season as uncertainty hangs over Junior football.

Although clubs have been playing pre-season friendlies, it is not yet known when the new Junior season will kick-off.

Issues around access to dressing rooms – where social distancing is required – and players sharing cars to get to training and games are hurdles to be overcome.

With four dressing rooms at Spain Park, Banks o’ Dee feel they could provide changing space for both teams, however, not every Junior ground has the same facilities.

Watt, who his Dee joint-boss alongside Tommy Forbes, said: “We’re equipped and ready to go, the chairman Brian Winton has everything in place.

“But we’re lucky with the facilities we’ve got and having four dressing rooms.

“But other clubs don’t have that, so it’s difficult for them. Right now the real problems are around changing rooms and not being allowed to share cars.

“If those measures were relaxed, it would make a big difference.

“When it comes to the car sharing there are a lot of young players in Junior football who maybe can’t drive and, if they can’t be picked up, it’s a lot to ask family members to take them when they can’t even get in to watch the game.

“Fingers crossed we can get through this period and can get back, but it’s difficult and I don’t know if it will be this year.

“Hopefully it will be. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Despite being able to social distance in dressing rooms, showering after matches is still off limits for Junior players and Watt finds it hard to understand why.

Last Saturday Dee played Cove Rangers in a friendly at the Balmoral Stadium in torrential rain, but couldn’t shower after the game.

Watt added: “Saturday was a perfect example of some of the problems. Everyone was absolutely soaked and they couldn’t even get a shower.

“They just had to dry themselves with a towel and then go away in their cars.

“We were inside at least, but it’s not a good situation and it’s a lot to expect players to do that. We were local playing against Cove, but for away games further afield it wouldn’t be good.

“It’s for people higher up than me to work out, but I don’t understand why we can’t use changing rooms and showers.”