Banchory set for new running festival next year

Banchory is to host a revamped festival of running in 2021.

Scott Birse hopes to build on the success of the 10k he organised in the Deeside town last year by extending the capacity of the event and adding a new race for secondary school children.

He had planned for Run Banchory to go ahead this summer, but the coronavirus pandemic put paid to that hope.

Birse took advantage of the free time, however, to rethink his strategy and decided to bring the event forward from its original June date to May.

He said: “There were so many events happening on or around our original June date, so we have moved to May 9 2021.

“We’re all about participation and want our runners to be able to take part in as many local events as possible and our new date – a week before Run Garioch – will allow them to do that.”

With that in mind, Birse has also increased the number of places in the 10k from 400 to 600. A later start time of 11am is being arranged to make it easier for runners from further afield to attend, as well as to give the caterers and the race support team more time to get ready on the day.

Birse, who has strong links to Active Schools programmes, hopes that many youngsters will take part in the first 2.5K event for secondary pupils (S1–S3), designed to complement the existing 1K run for primary pupils.

He said: “Having kids involved creates a better atmosphere.”

Entries are now open for Run Banchory 2021 at resultsbase.net/event/5530