Banchory Great Britain international Robbie Simpson set to miss London Marathon and races abroad to focus on events closer to home

Great Britain international Robbie Simpson is weighing up opportunities to compete in London and Lanzarote in the coming months.

But the Banchory runner admits he’s more likely to be turning out in two races much closer to home.

Organised running events are beginning to emerge cautiously from the easing of lockdown restrictions.

There’s growing confidence that the Lairig Ghru mountain marathon between Braemar and Aviemore will go ahead in September followed by the Bennachie 50km ultra trail race in October.

Simpson is keen to do both but is also mulling over taking up his place in the elite-only London marathon in October and the world mountain running championships on Lanzarote in November.

The London race will feature a small field of top world stars led by Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele. A few of Britain’s top marathoners, including Simpson, have also been invited to take part.

The competitors will run 19.8 laps of a spectator-free route around St James’s Park.

Simpson said: “It’s a really tricky situation. When they first started talking about a possible elite-only race in London months ago, I said I was interested.

“But as time has gone on and no definite decision was being made, I went off the idea. At the moment I haven’t committed.

“On the one hand it doesn’t seem as though there will be any serious races for a long time, so it’s an opportunity to compete. And it’s now back to being an Olympic qualifier as World Athletics changed its mind about that.

“However, there’s a lot of reasons not to do it. I still feel it might not happen. It might not be possible to get there if lockdowns keep reappearing.

“Also, I’m not keen on doing a race with that number of laps and such a small field. It would be discouraging to get lapped by the leaders and I’m not so sure I’d get the best out of myself.

“I’ve also changed my training. As there was no decision about London I decided to focus more on training for trail races after it was announced that the Lairig Ghru race in September and the Bennachie ultra in October would be going ahead.

“So I’m not sure if there’s enough time now to get into peak shape for a marathon by switching back to that type of training. I’d need to have decided two months ago that I was definitely doing it.

“At the moment my thinking is that I’d be happy enough to do the Lairig Ghru and Bennachie races and wait until next year to do a marathon.”

Aside from being a top marathoner, Simpson is also one of the world’s best mountain runners.

He said: “Apparently the world mountain running championships are still going ahead on Lanzarote in November.

“The British trial for that is to be in September.

“But I really can’t see how the world championships can take place. I doubt if it’ll be possible to have teams coming from all over the world given the current situation.”