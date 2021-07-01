Athletics: Zoey Clark’s Team GB call-up for Olympics can inspire north-east athletes

Zoey Clark’s success in gaining selection for the Olympic Games can convince other up-and-coming young athletes to stay in the north-east to develop their careers.

That’s the view of the 26-year-old Aberdonian sprinter’s coach Eddie McKenna, who has guided Clark’s development for more than a decade.

And it’s an opinion shared by one of Great Britain’s top sprints officials.

Clark was this week picked for the 4x400m relay pool for the Tokyo Olympics, which open at the end of this month.

She is only the second Aberdeen woman to have earned Olympic selection – Quita Shivas having run in the 100 yards at the 1952 Games in Helsinki.

McKenna said: “It’s a major pat on the back for Aberdeen and the set-up here. It goes to prove that you don’t have to leave Aberdeen to make it to the Olympic Games.

“There’s no need to move to places like Loughborough or anywhere else. Zoey has shown that you can reach the very top by staying here.

“Tim Benjamin, the head of sprints and long relays at British Athletics, called me to say he is impressed by what we do up here and the professionalism.

“And he praised Zoey for her own professionalism and emphasised that she is a top-class performer.”

Clark was, however, disappointed with her performance at the Olympic trials in Manchester last weekend where she finished sixth.

She and McKenna then endured a tortuous 48 hours before receiving the good news that she had done enough to be included in the relay squad for the trip to Japan next month.

McKenna said: “I hardly slept between the trials at the weekend and hearing she had been selected.

“I am very proud of her and delighted she has been selected. She really deserves it, because her work ethic and determination is absolutely first class.

“This is a huge achievement. It’s the biggest opportunity you can get in athletics. It’s absolutely massive, far bigger than the world championships or Commonwealth Games, but she will handle it very well.”

Clark has barely had time to let the magnitude of her achievement sink in as within hours of her selection she was on a train to Birmingham to pick up her Olympic kit.

And this weekend she’ll be back on the track representing her English club Thames Valley Harriers, in a UK women’s league match at Linford Christie stadium in London.

© Euan Duff

McKenna said: “That’s just typical of Zoey. She has just been picked for the Olympics, but she’s still keen to support her club.

“The only thing I’ve told her is not to run the 400m this weekend. She’s going to do a 100m, 200m and the 4x400m relay.

“She’s also got the possibility of a 400m race at the Gateshead Diamond League meeting in mid-July, just a couple of days before the team flies out to Japan.

“In the meantime, she’ll continue to train at Aberdeen Sports Village.

“It will be very important, however, that the training group follows social distancing rules. In fact, I might ask her to train on her own to minimise any risks. I’m sure she’ll be happy with that.”

New personal best for Crawford at Aberdeen Sports Village

© SYSTEM

Talented young middle distance runner Kai Crawford scythed a massive 33sec off his previous best 3,000m time when competing in the Scottish league meeting at Aberdeen Sports Village.

The 16-year-old Aberdeen AAC member clocked 9min 5.42secs, but had to settle for second position behind Giffnock North’s Reuben MacDonald, who won in 8:47.45.

Crawford’s best performance this season so far came at Linwood last month when he set an Aberdeen under-17 age group 800m record of 1:53.93.

Struan Linton was also in fine form at the ASV meeting, setting a 200m PB of 22.29, despite running into a strong headwind. He finished second behind Dean Patterson (South Lanarkshire), who recorded 22.07.

Adam Brown set a PB of 1:55.39 to win the 800m and has now scythed five secs off his time since the start of the season

Kirsty Purcell posted the fastest time in the women’s 800m races, reducing her PB to 2:14.32, while twin sister Caitlin, in third place, also set a PB of 2:15.84.

Myles Edwards achieved a 5,000m track PB of 15:08.79.