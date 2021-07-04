Athletics: Zoey Clark will be bidding to end north-east’s 109-year wait for track and field medal at Tokyo Olympics

Zoey Clark will hope to end the north-east’s 109-year wait for an Olympic track and field medal when she competes in the Games which open in Tokyo later this month.

The Aberdeen AC sprinter has been selected for the 4x400m relay pool. She may run in either the women’s or the mixed competition – or possibly both. The latter features as an Olympic medal race for the first time.

Clark is only the third north-east athlete to represent Great Britain in track and field since the modern Olympic Games were inaugurated in 1896.

The most recent was Aberdeen’s Quita Shivas, who competed in the 100m at the 1952 Games in Helsinki. She was eliminated in the heats.

The first was Echt runner James Tindall Soutter, who was a member of the Great Britain men’s 4x400m relay squad which won bronze medals at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics. That’s the last time a north-east athlete earned an Olympic podium position.

Echt’s James Tindall Soutter took same religious stance as famed Eric Liddell at 1912 Olympics

Soutter also gave up the opportunity for individual Olympic glory because of his religious beliefs.

Unlike the epic story of legendary Scottish sprinter Eric Liddell, who is well-known for having refused to compete in the 100m at the Paris Olympic Games in 1924 because the heats were scheduled to be held on a Sunday, Soutter’s tale has never received the same profile.

The Aberdeen University divinity graduate, who was the son of an Echt minister, was one of the country’s top middle distance runners in the early years of the 20th Century.

But by the time of his mysterious disappearance in 1959, his achievements were largely forgotten.

Soutter won the Scottish AAA 880 yards title at Ibrox Stadium in 1911, and that same year, in the Rangers Sports, again at Ibrox, he equalled the Scottish native record of 1min 58.4secs, a mark that would stand until 1925.

The Echt man broadened his horizons by joining English club Blackheath Harriers in 1911 and won a gold medal in that summer’s AAA championships when competing for the Londoners in the one-mile medley relay in which he played a key role as his side set a world record time.

The following year, he scored an impressive double at the Scottish championships, winning the 440 yards in 51.8 seconds and the 880 yards in 2min 1.8secs.

Soutter subsequently travelled to London for the AAA championships to again compete in the 880 yards, in which he was narrowly beaten by Germany’s Hans Braun.

These excellent performances led to his selection for the 400m, 800m and 4x400m relay at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics.

In Sweden, he was eliminated in the second round of the 400m after finishing third in his heat, while his old rival Braun, who was to be killed a few years later in the First World War, went on to take the silver medal.

Soutter showed better form in the 800m, winning his heat by finishing ahead of the defending champion, Mel Sheppard of the USA.

His hopes of success were extinguished, however, as the second round was scheduled for a Sunday and Soutter, a devout Christian, decided not to compete on account of his religious beliefs.

Twelve years later at the Paris Olympics, Liddell missed his favourite event, the 100m, in similar circumstances, but went on to win gold in the 400m.

Soutter too, would enjoy some degree of success in a less-favoured event as he took his place in the relay in which he was joined by George Nicol, Ernest Henley and his Blackheath clubmate Cyril Seedhouse.

The British quartet got off to a flying start by setting an Olympic record in the heats, but their hopes of striking gold were undermined by an ankle injury Soutter picked up during that race.

As a consequence of Soutter’s bad luck, the British quartet couldn’t reproduce their earlier form and finished third behind the USA and France in the final.

It was nevertheless a magnificent achievement for the Echt runner, who returned home with a bronze medal, although his success received scant coverage in the local press.

In another parallel with Liddell, Soutter devoted the rest of his life to the ministry, firstly serving with the Army’s Chaplain Department in East Africa during the First World War before becoming Minister of St Mary’s Parish Church in Whitekirk, East Lothian, where he stayed until 1950.

From 1951 until 1956, he was inducted into the charge of Alvie Church near Aviemore.

Then, in August 1959, at the age of 74, he simply vanished. His body was never found and he was finally officially declared dead in 1966.