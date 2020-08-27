Athletics: North-east running community pays tribute to Owain Bristow

The north-east athletics community has paid tribute to distance runner Owain Bristow, who is feared dead after falling from cliffs while rock climbing at the Bullers of Buchan last weekend.

The Robert Gordon’s College head of biology was a regular participant in local parkruns, particularly at Hazlehead where he finished first on a record 29 occasions.

His best time of 16min 43secs is the 11th fastest for the course.

Hazlehead parkrun director Martin Fraser said: “We are extremely sad to hear the news of the terrible tragedy involving Owain, who was a regular participant at Hazlehead parkrun.

“He was a popular and superb local runner and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Bristow, a Cambridge University graduate, also represented Aberdeen AAC on a number of occasions.

In 2018, he was second behind Great Britain mountain running international Andy Douglas in the Stena Drilling 10km at Balmoral. He also finished third in that year’s Lumphanan 10k behind Robbie Simpson and Hamish Battle.

He was 11th in the Great Aberdeen Run 10k.

Former Aberdeen AAC coach Ken Hogg said: “Owain was part of our training group for about a year and he made a valuable contribution to the sessions. We were shocked to hear about the tragic accident and we all offer our sincere sympathies to his family.”