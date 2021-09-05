Athletics: Nicola MacDonald sets new Banchory 10k record as part of her Loch Ness marathon build-up

Nicola MacDonald’s excellent performance in the Banchory mixed terrain 10k showed her preparations for October’s Loch Ness marathon are going well.

The Metro Aberdeen runner shredded clubmate Ginie Barrand’s women’s course record when powering round the challenging Deeside route in 40min 29secs.

This slashed 52secs off the previous standard set by Barrand at the inaugural event two years ago. Only eight men in the field of 218 ran faster.

MacDonald, who lives in Banchory, was satisfied with her day’s work and is now looking forward to the Highland marathon.

She said: “I really enjoyed the 10k. It was well organised and the route is great. I’m familiar with it, although I normally run there around five in the morning when it’s very different.

“I didn’t expect to get the record as I really didn’t know what to expect. So I am happy with the outcome.”

MacDonald has been able to race on only four occasions over the past 22 months because of the covid restrictions on events – and she has a 100% record.

She took top spot in the Kinloss to Lossiemouth half marathon in February 2020 and in the Speyside Way ultra trail run nine months later. Last month, she led the women’s field home in the Dundee half marathon before going on to win at Banchory.

Now she’s aiming for a fast marathon run at Loch Ness on October 3 with a little bit of help from 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Robbie Simpson, who also lives in Banchory.

MacDonald’s best time of 2hr 57min 11secs was set when winning at Loch Rannoch in 2019.

She said: “My preparations have been going well and it has been great to get help from Robbie. The plan he has given me has made a huge difference.

“He has introduced some quality and structure to my running. So I’m hoping to improve at Loch Ness.

“It will be good to be in a competitive race as, when I ran at Loch Rannoch, I was on my own for a long way.

“I have no other races planned prior to the marathon, although I may do a parkrun the week before.”

Laura Sarkis (Metro Aberdeen) was second woman at Banchory in 43:57, while Banchory’s Emma Roberts took third spot 44:32.

Claire Smith (Metro Aberdeen) was first over-50 (48:43), with Jenny Spinks first over-60 (52:55).

Metro Aberdeen’s Hamish Battle breaks men’s record

The men’s course record also fell at the Banchory 10k with Scotland hill running international Hamish Battle winning in 36:33. That shaved four secs off the mark set by his Metro clubmate Ben Ward in 2019.

Paul Knight (Metro Aberdeen) repeated his 2019 second-place finish, but his time of 37:40 was 42secs quicker on this occasion.

Banchory’s Carlos Mejuto took third position in 39:17.

Battle was delighted to notch the win and revelled in the bonus of taking the record.

He said: “I run with Ben quite a lot so I’ll take pleasure in rubbing in the fact that I’ve taken his record.

“To be honest, I didn’t really know what the record was, so it was good to hear that I’d just got inside it.

“I enjoyed the race. I ran with Paul for the first 3-4k, but got away from him on the start of the main uphill. I was feeling good, so I just pushed on and was able to get a decent lead.

“I had no idea how I’d get on running at that pace as I’ve spent a long time just jogging around recently.

“I had an Achilles problem at the beginning of June and then I was really busy at work so had to scale back the training.”

Battle’s priorities for the rest of the year lie in the hill running circuit.

He said: “I did the first Scottish championship series race, the Glenshee 9, and finished 13th. Given my fitness at the time, I was happy with that.

“It might have been better, but a group of four of us got lost in the mist at one point and that cost us a good bit of time.

“The next race in the championship series is the Eildon Three Hills race at Melrose on September 18, so I hope to get a few more points on the board there.

“Then it’s the Alex Brett Memorial Cioch Mhor hill race at Dingwall on October 9 and later I’ll be trying to feature among the medals in the north championship Meall a`Bhuachaille race at Glenmore.

“I also plan to run the Bennachie race on September 26 as I enjoy that one.”

George McPherson retained the over-60s title in 42:47 at Banchory and led Metro runners to a clean sweep of the podium positions in this age group, with Phil Mann (43:365) and Ian Thom (46:18) finishing second and third respectively.

Aberdeen’s Michael Smith was first over-50 in 43:01.

Hodi leads golden group at Aberdeen Sports Village meet

Will Hodi was one of four north-east athletes to strike gold in the Scottish age-group championships at Aberdeen Sports Village.

The former Aberdeen music school student had earlier in the season won the national decathlon title.

And the Loughborough-bound athlete added to that by winning the 400m hurdles in a personal best 56.52sec, before going on to take the triple jump with a clearance of 13.23m.

Robert Gordon University student Rachel MacLennan, from Inverness, won her first national title when winning the hammer with a throw of 49.46.

There was also gold in this age group for Aberdeen AAC’s Jane Davidson, who clocked 14.62 in the 100m hurdles. It was a repeat of her 2019 success.

At under-15 level, Aberdeen AAC’s Rhys Crawford won the 800m in 2:05.07. His brother Kai, the Scottish under-17 champion, stepped up an age group to earn under-20 800m silver with a time of 1:54.21.

Rosie Meyer (Aberdeen AAC) took bronze in the javelin (30.67) and her clubmate Kirsty Purcell matched that placing in the 1500m (4:42.37) after finishing fourth in the 800m (2:14.92).

Banchory Stonehaven AC’s Ethan Nicolson was second in the under-13s shot (8.78) and third in the 200m (26.69).

Silver at under-15 level went to Banchory’s Millie McClelland-Brooks (Glasgow School of Sport) in the 800m (2:23.35), while Aberdeen AAC’s Finn Bryce earned double bronze in the javelin (39.51) and discus (29.05).