Athletics: Newmachar’s Jana Vidis makes ultra breakthrough in Bennachie race

Newmachar’s Jana Vidis is excited about taking up new challenges after picking up her first ultra-distance victory in the Bennachie 50k trail race.

The Slovakian runner, who has lived in Scotland for almost a decade, powered her way to the women’s title, clocking 5hr 19min 10sec.

Only 10 men in the field of close to 100 runners got the better of the 41-year-old former footballer.

Vidis was delighted with the result, but feels she’s capable of a faster time in better conditions.

She said: “I am really chuffed and I’ll definitely aim to take part again next year.

“The conditions weren’t great as it was very muddy and some parts of the route were flooded. Also, it was misty on the higher parts of the course. So, I think I can improve my time if I do it again in better conditions.

“It was only my sixth ultra distance race and the first time I’ve done the Bennachie one. My first ultra was the Speyside Way race in 2019 and I finished fifth. I did it again this year when I was second. I’ve also done the Dee 33 and the Glen Ogle ultra races.

“Bennachie was the first really hilly one I’ve tried, so I wasn’t sure if I’d be placing on the podium. But I went into it feeling confident and relaxed after finishing second in the Speyside Way.I ‘d also had a very good block of training.

“I was lying in second position until the climb up Millstone, when I moved into the lead. On the higher part of the route I couldn’t tell how much of a lead I had, because it was so misty, so I just kept pushing on.”

Vidis was a good footballer in her younger days and only took up running when she came to Scotland.

She said: “I played football in Germany, Ireland and Scotland for about 15 years, until my daughter was born, then I decided to retire.

“I played at a reasonable level, probably the equivalent to Highland league here.

“When I came to the Aberdeen area, I joined the Newmachar Running Group and became a jog leader.

“I enjoy running with friends and I’ve gradually stepped up in distance.

“Finishing in the top five in my ultra races gave me a boost and I decided to get a proper training plan and hopefully I can improve in the future.

“I feel I got stronger through 2020 when there were few races. I was able to concentrate on training properly. I also introduced strength and conditioning work, which is vital and has made a big difference.”

“Next year I’m looking to step up a little more in distance and doing some hillier ultras. The longest I’ve raced is 38 miles, but I’d like to do 50 miles or a bit further.

“I’m considering the 2022 Cateran Trail race, which could be 55 or 58 miles. The Moray Coast 50 mile race is another possibility.”

Selection struggles see Kirsty Purcell miss medal, despite strong individual showing

Sports science student Kirsty Purcell missed out on a medal despite producing one of the fastest times of the day at the East District cross country relay championships.

The Aberdeen athlete, who was making her debut for Edinburgh University, powered round the hilly 4k Galashiels circuit in 15min 53secs, a time bettered by only three other women in a race which attracted 120 runners.

With so many new runners joining Edinburgh University, the students struggled to make the best selection choices.

That resulted in their C team finishing in the silver medal position, just seven secs behind winners Lasswade. The A team was third, and Purcell was in the B squad which finished fourth.

If their three fastest runners had all been in the same team, Edinburgh would have won the title.

Kirsty’s twin sister Caitlin also made a solid Edinburgh debut, recording 16:01 for the D team which took fifth position.

However, medals did come to the north-east in the men’s race, with Aberdeen AAC finishing third behind Central AC and Edinburgh University.

Aaron Odentz got Aberdeen off to a solid start when finishing seventh on the first of the 4k laps.

Myles Edwards then lifted the Aberdeen side into fourth and set up Michael Ferguson to move through to third, before Fearghas Thomson consolidated the podium position on the final circuit.

The Aberdeen B team of Adam Brown, Ben Nelson, Thomas Dalgarno and Steven Murray finished eighth.

Aberdeen’s Rhys Crawford set the fastest under-15 age group lap time in the young athlete’s race in which the team finished sixth. His brother Kai and Alex Henthorn were the other runners.

Hamish Mckay, running for the B team which placed 10th, was second quickest in the under-17 age group. Reuben McAllister and Thomas Reynolds ran on the other two stages.

The Aberdeen team of Sophie Imlach, Abby Farquhar and Hannah Taylor placed 10th in the girls’ competition.