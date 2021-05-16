Athletics: Music student Will Hodi strikes right note with triple jump personal best

Music student Will Hodi was on song when competing in the 4J studios invitation track and field meeting at Kilmarnock.

The 17-year-old Aberdeen AAC member, in his first competition for seven months, finished third overall in the triple jump, but was first in the under-20 age group.

He cleared 13.95 metres with his opening effort, which would have been a personal best had it not been for the excessive following wind. But he was rewarded with a legal best of 13.86 in round four.

Hodi, who comes from Nairn, but is in his final year at the Aberdeen City Music School at Dyce Academy, was satisfied with his day’s work, but is confident he can do much better as the season progresses.

He said: “It was cold, wet and windy, so not the best of conditions. The wind on my opening jump was in excess of five metres per second, well above the legal limit of 2m/sec. But it dropped after that and it was legal.

“I was hoping for a little bit more, but I think that will come later. I want to get 14m out of the way, then try for 14.50 by the end of the season.”

Hodi’s performance was impressive given that he has been training on his own in Nairn over much of the winter, without access to any of his coaches.

He said: “Normally I train regularly in Aberdeen or Banchory, but I haven’t been able to do that until recently because of the stay at home order. So I’ve been training at home on my own and that has been quite tough.

“But I feel I’ve still put some good building blocks in place and feel there’s a lot more to come over the summer.”

Although the triple jump is emerging as Hodi’s preferred discipline, he is also keen to test himself in multi-event competitions with a debut decathlon on the agenda for the coming season.

He has been receiving expert advice from former Great Britain decathlon international Tom Leeson, who is based in Banchory.

Hodi will be back in action today and next weekend when he competes in open graded meetings at Aberdeen Sports Village.

He said: “There’s no triple jump on the programme at the two Aberdeen meetings, so I’m doing the sprint hurdles this weekend and in the high jump the week after.

“I wanted to make my decathlon debut last summer, but that didn’t happen because of the pandemic, so I hope to do my first one at the England Athletics under-20 championships at Bedford at the end of this month.

“I’ll just be treating it as a taster to see how I get on.

“My main focus is still on the triple jump and I’ll be doing that at the English and Scottish championships later in the summer.”