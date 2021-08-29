Athletics: Metro Aberdeen’s Scotland trio take all three podium spots in Anglo Celtic 100k race

It was arguably Metro Aberdeen Running Club’s finest hour – or make that seven hours-plus.

Chris Richardson, Jason Kelly and Kyle Greig swapped their club’s black and gold vests for the blue of Scotland and took the Anglo Celtic Plate 100k international race by storm.

The Metro men occupied all three places on the podium, propelling their country to a commanding victory in the team competition.

The race was also this year’s Scottish championships, so they pocketed all the medals in that as well.

Richardson, making his international debut, led the way by winning the race in 7hr 00min 49secs. Next home was Kelly, another Scotland new boy, who completed the course in 7:05:15.

Greig, by far the most experienced of the trio, had to settle for third position in 7:07:07.

Richardson’s performance makes him seventh fastest on the Scottish all-time best performers 100k list, while Kelly is ninth. Greig is fifth fastest of all-time with his best of 6:54:42, set when finishing third in the 2019 Anglo Celtic Plate.

Never before has the international team competition been won by a Scotland team in which all three scorers came from the same club.

And, add this to the mix, Metro also had a representative in the Northern Ireland team. Dave Andrews, who was raised in Belfast, but has lived in the north-east for more than 20 years, finished 17th in 8:14:41.

Not just a physical, but mental challenge to complete 100k course

Running 100k is obviously physically demanding, but this one was also psychologically challenging as competitors were faced with running a mind-boggling 56 laps of 1.8k on the Mondello Park motor racing circuit at Nass near Dublin.

Richardson battled through the pain barrier over the final 6k after a war of attrition with Kelly, to claim the biggest win of his career.

He said: “I’m pleased with the outcome.

“I maybe under-achieved in terms of the time I got as I felt I could go under seven hours. But I probably over-achieved in terms of my placing.

“On this occasion, I’ll happily take the win over getting the time. I can go for a faster time in my next one.”

Richardson doesn’t have too long to recover before tackling his next race.

He said: “I have the London marathon at the beginning of October, but I’ve no expectations from that one. Having said that, some of my best races have come six to eight weeks after a big effort, so you can never tell.

“But I’m going to take time to consider what my next big test will be. Getting a Great Britain vest is obviously something to think about, but the qualifying times are usually faster.”

Runner-up Kelly was also pleased with his debut performance, despite losing top spot to his team-mate and training partner over the closing stages.

He said: “I absolutely loved every aspect of it, even the parts that weren’t so good – it was a fantastic experience.

“I was fairly relaxed through the first 50k, then between 60k and 75k I worked my way into the lead. I could see, however, that Chris was never far behind and he caught up with me at 90k.

“We were exchanging the lead with each other until about 6k to go when I started cramping all over my body. I had to battle through it, but there were a few times when I thought I physically just wasn’t going to make it. But I knew I had to finish if we were to win the team competition.

“I was really falling apart and Chris got away from me, but he was struggling too. He fell apart a little better than I did.

“I didn’t get the time I was hoping for, but that’s irrelevant. I finished second, got a Scottish championship medal and a team gold.

“I certainly haven’t been put off and I’d be keen to get selected again next year. There’s things I’ve learned which will hopefully allow me to run faster next time.

“I’ve been told that the Great Britain team selection standard is often around 6:55 to 7:01 and these are times I feel I’m capable of achieving in future.

“In the meantime, I’ll think about doing the Bennachie ultra race in October if I recover quickly from this one. Other than that I’ll probably do some cross country races over the winter and the Dee 33 ultra next March.”

Bronze medallist Greig was also satisfied with his performance given his preparations were curtailed by a couple of major life events.

The Alford-based runner switched jobs during the summer and wife Debbie gave birth to the couple’s second son, Lennox – a brother for Logan.

He said: “With all that going on it has been difficult to do the training I would normally have done, so I’m happy enough with my result. I actually surprised myself as I was relatively strong towards the end.

“Normally I’d be gutted at being third Metro finisher in a race, but Chris and Jason put in so much hard work preparing for this one that they absolutely deserve it.

“It was also awesome for the club to take the top three positions.”