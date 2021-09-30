Athletics: Meryl Cooper proud to add Bennachie race to title collection

Winning the Bennachie hill race may not be one of Meryl Cooper’s biggest achievements – but the Oldmeldrum athlete was nevertheless proud to add the women’s title to her growing collection of honours.

If all goes to plan, and assuming no Covid travel problems, next February she will represent Great Britain in the world ultra-distance trail running championships in Thailand.

Cooper earned her place after winning the British 100k trail running title earlier this year in the Lake District.

More recently she secured an impressive sixth placing when competing against a top class international field in the CCC 101K race at the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc running festival.

But Bennachie is on her doorstep and Cooper is always keen to support local events. And she had a point to prove after being relegated to third position in her previous appearance in the race two years ago.

She said: “I learned a lot from two years ago and knowing the course certainly helped. I made sure I was in the lead from the start and ran the way I wanted to run the race, especially as I haven’t done any proper training since UTMB.

“So, it was a good, quick race and I’m happy to have won it.

“My next big target is the world championships next February and I’m just about to start proper training again.

“But to begin with I’m going to do a block of faster work with a lower volume of mileage with a few low-key races thrown in.

“I’m on the waiting list for a place at the Fraserburgh half marathon in November but I’m also looking at the Tentsmuir trail half marathon earlier that month.”

Cooper also admitted she’s keen to try her hand in another hill run with next month’s Scottish championship Cioch Mor race at Dingwall on her radar.

She said: “It sounds like fun. It’s about the same distance as Bennachie so that should be fine for me at the moment.”

Immediately after that Cooper is heading off to Southern Spain’s Andalusia region for a spot of training.

She said: “I’m going with a small group and we’ll be based at Sierra Nevada, near Granada.It’s not at too high an altitude and I’m looking forward to getting some good trail running done.

“There will also be some biomechanical analysis taking place so I’ll be interested to find out what that reveals.”

Cooper’s Bennachie performance saw her take 11th position overall from a field of 116 runners in a time of 60min 51sec.

Edinburgh’s Laura Dozier was second in 75:52 with Padilla (Highland Hill Runners) third in 76:20.

Padilla, originally from Inverurie, was based in Yorkshire for a number of years before moving to Inverness at the beginning of the summer.

She won the women’s division of the Cairn William hill race at Monymusk 24 hours before the Bennachie run.

Her partner, Robin Howie (Highland Hill Runners) completed the double by winning the men’s title at Cairn William and at Bennachie where he got the better of the 2018 champion Hamish Battle (Metro Aberdeen).

Howie said: “It has been a good couple of days as my partner, Monica, won the women’s race at Cairn William and was third here at Bennachie.

“Her parents live in Inverurie and we’ve been visiting them, so we decided to make a weekend of it by doing both races.

“My legs were a bit tired after the Cairn William run, but I was fine. Hamish set off very fast and I couldn’t go with the pace at the start.

“But I was able to catch him by the top of the first hill, about two miles into the race. I got away after that and extended my lead although the final mile felt very tough.

Runner-up Battle led Metro Aberdeen to the men’s team title with backing from Jordan Cruickshank (seventh,67:19) and David Morrison (35th,80:56).

Chris Hill (Cosmic Hillbashers) was first in the over-40 age group when placing fourth overall in 64:17.

The over-50 award went to Brian Marshall (Haddington) who was sixth in 67:00 and Phil Mann (Metro Aberdeen) lifted the over-60’s prize when finishing 29th in 80:22.

Stonehaven Running Club won the women’s team prize through the combined efforts of Amy Muir (seventh,82:09), Louise Kelly (10th,86:17) and Ishbel Howorth (18th,96:00).

Rachel Little (Insch) was first over-40 (80:38), Hilary Cameron (Forres Harriers) took the over-50 title in 79:53 and Linden Nicholson (Lasswade AAC) was best of the over-60’s in 98:32.

Caiden Thom, winner of last month’s Mormond hill race, took top spot in the Bennachie junior run by completing the course in 19:29 to finish 29secs ahead of Scott Murray. Elspeth Cruickshank won the girls’ race in 27:13

Prior to the Bennachie races, all runners shared a round of applause in memory of local athlete Fiona Calder, a dedicated hill runner and much loved member of the Insch Trail Running Club, who died suddenly earlier in the month.