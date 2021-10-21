Athletics: Lake District move helps Aberdeen AAC’s Naomi Lang clinch GB world mountain running championships place

Aberdeen AAC’s Naomi Lang will make her Great Britain mountain running debut at the 2022 world championships in Thailand next February.

The 21-year-old Edinburgh University sports science graduate secured her place after finishing third in the national team trials at Keswick.

The first two finishers were guaranteed selection and Lang had a long and anxious wait to hear whether she’d be given the third remaining spot.

She said: “I think there were financial issues to consider before they decided how many runners could be picked.

“But it will be cool to be selected for the world championships. Before the trial, I didn’t think I’d be challenging for a place on the team.”

Lang’s hill running experience has developed rapidly since she moved to the Lake District after completing her studies in Edinburgh.

She said: “I’m working in a youth hostel near Keswick, so I’m doing a lot more running in the hills. My contract here ends in November, so I’ll be here until at least then.

“I’m not sure what I’ll do after that. I may take a year out then decide what to do.”

Although Lang has represented Scotland on the track and at cross country, the Thailand trip will be her first experience of international mountain racing.

She said: “I haven’t done many hill races. I won the Braemar Highland Games hill race just before going to university and I’ve done a couple of races since coming down here.”

Lang has also dabbled in multisport competition, winning the Helvellyn triathlon a week before her success in the mountain running trials.

She said: “It was a hard week, but I don’t think doing the triathlon affected my performance in the hill race.

“I’d like to do more triathlons in the future.”

Lang also has ambitions on the cross country running circuit and is considering competing in the Great Britain European championships under-23 team trial at Liverpool in November.

She said: “I hope to do a few cross country races this winter and Liverpool is one I’d consider doing if everything is going well.”

In the meantime, the versatile Aberdonian is gearing up for an outing in a Lake District mountain marathon at the end of this month.

She is part of a team competing in the 65k two-stage race at Great Langdale.

Competitors tackle 36k on the opening day and 29k on the second day. The course includes 3,000m of ascent.

Lang said: “It’s probably the longest event I’ve attempted, but I’ve done quite a lot of long running days in the hills.”

Inaugural Mel’s Mile a roaring success

Ross Finlayson produced the fastest time of the day in the inaugural Mel’s Mile track meeting at Aberdeen Sports Village.

The Inverurie doctor sprinted home in 5min 1sec to finish ahead of Peterhead AC’s Mark Beagrie, 5:09.90, and Metro Aberdeen’s Andrew Thompson, 5:18.67.

The meeting was held in honour of legendary Aberdeen athlete Mel Edwards, who passed away in November 2019.

It was the first of three events in the inaugural Safari race series being held to raise funds for the Gathimba Edwards Foundation which supports under-privileged children and families in Kenya.

GEF was founded by Mel’s son Myles and Kenyan athlete Gideon Gathimba, a few years after they first met at a track meeting organised by Mel at ASV in 2009.

Finlayson’s name will be the first to be engraved on the Mel Edwards Trophy which is to be presented to the men’s race winner each year. He received the cup from Mel’s grand-daughter Dahlia Edwards.

Teenager Rhian Birnie (Young Meldrum Runners) was presented with the Joan Wilson Victrix Ludorum 1935 Trophy for posting the fastest women’s time of 5:52.15. Veteran Anne Howie (Aberdeen AAC) was second quickest in 5:56.52, with Carly McNeil third, 5:57.58

The second race in the Safari series will be the Hazlehead 5k on Sunday November 14, followed by the Prime Four 3k at Kingswells on Sunday December 5.

Each race offers finishers a different medal inspired by one of the animals they might see while on safari in Kenya’s famous Maasai Mara game reserve.

Myles said: “We were delighted with the turnout for Mel’s Mile and there was a great atmosphere. Everyone seemed to enjoy it as there aren’t many opportunities to run one mile on the track.

“Sometimes the hardest part is getting events like these off the ground, so I’m keen to hold the series again next year.”