Athletics: JS Kintore’s Emma Murray not slowing down despite 20-minute PB at Loch Ness Marathon

Emma Murray was one of the north-east’s top performers in the Baxters Loch Ness marathon which attracted a field of just under 3,000 runners to the Highlands.

The JS Kintore club member scythed just under 20min off her previous best time when completing the scenic course in 3hr 1min 50secs.

That gave her sixth position in the women’s division of the race won by Fife AC’s former Scottish champion Megan Crawford in 2:48:15.

But Murray isn’t taking much of a break from this epic personal achievement as she is to represent her club in Saturday’s North District cross country relay championships at Nairn.

And, five weeks after that, she’ll face an even longer challenge than the marathon when she tackles the Dava Way 50k race between Grantown-on-Spey and Forres.

Murray said: “I made a late decision to do Loch Ness and I went in not really knowing what to expect. So, I am really pleased with the result as it’s a big improvement on the 3:21:03 I ran at Stirling in 2019.

“At the same time I was a bit gutted to be so close to three hours, but that’s definitely going to be the target for my next marathon. I might try for it at London next year.

“My endurance seems to have really improved over the past 18 months. And I must thank Tammy Wilson, who keeps me on track with my training. Her sessions are invaluable

“I did quite a few virtual races during lockdown and some virtual ultras. And I even ran 30 miles on my 30th birthday.”

Murray has finished as second woman in the Bennachie 50k ultra trail race for each of the past two years, but is giving it a miss this weekend in favour of the cross country relays.

She said: “I wouldn’t be ready for it after Loch Ness. It had to be one or the other.

“I’ve been second at Bennachie twice and didn’t want that to happen again.

“The cross country race is only 4k so it should be over quite quickly. We have a decent team with Tammy and Linda Beaton also in our team

“I enjoy doing cross country over the winter. It’s a lot of fun.

“My next big race, however, is the Dava Way 50k in November.”

Nicola MacDonald (Metro Aberdeen) also performed well at Loch Ness when shaving 64secs off her previous best time to finish fourth in the women’s division of the marathon in 2:56:15.

“It maybe wasn’t quite the time I was hoping for, but I’m still happy to get a PB,” she said.

“I had stomach cramps after about eight miles, so knew it was going to be tough. But it was a great event with a fantastic atmosphere.”

Ailsa Webster (Jogscotland Westhill) was another to produce a fine result, taking top spot in the over-50 age group with a time of 3:21:54, while David Morrison (Metro Aberdeen) led home the men’s over-60 category in 3:23:03.

Broch’s Abernethy planning ‘quite a lot of races’ during cross country season

Fraserburgh athlete Max Abernethy is aiming for a successful cross country season following his outstanding performance in the Baxters River Ness 10k.

The 20-year-old Aberdeen University student set a personal best time of 30min 58secs when finishing second behind Scotland international Sean Chalmers in the Inverness race.

It marked a big leap in standard from two years earlier when he finished sixth in this race in what was then his best time of 32:02.

Abernethy made good progress after that, and despite a few setbacks during the pandemic, he set another fast time of 31:34 to win the Back to Basics 10k at Forres in April.

Now he hopes to lead Fraserburgh Running Club to a top level performance in the North District cross country relay championships at Nairn on Saturday.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the cross country season and I’m planning to do quite a lot of races.

“It’ll be good to get started with the North relays on Saturday and hopefully we can do well as I feel we have a strong team.

“After that I’ll probably do the Scottish short course championships and the north championships as my main races before the end of the year.”

The Broch team for the 4x4k relay race this weekend also includes Keith McIntyre, who finished 11th in the Baxters Loch Ness marathon last Sunday.

Veteran Keith Buchan and Robbie Cooman are the other members of the Fraserburgh squad aiming for a podium position for the first time in the club’s history.

Morven win goes to ex-international Anthony

Former Scotland international Al Anthony rolled back the years with his fine victory in the Morven hill race.

The Ochill Hill Runners club member completed the 8k course in 49min 34secs to finish one min ahead of Clyde Williamson, who in turn was well ahead of his Cosmic Hillbashers clubmate Ron Brookes, who clocked 52:47.

Anthony has proven to be a durable competitor as he last won the Deeside race in 2006 and also placed second in 2002.

Hayden Lorimer (Hunters Bog Trotters) finished fifth to secure the Aberdeenshire hill race series title. The Aberdeen runner also placed third at the Cairn William race and 10th at Bennachie.

The former Scotland junior international’s association with Morven goes back even further than Anthony’s as he won the title in 1999, having been runner-up in 1998.

Kirsty Campbell (Deeside Runners) won the top women’s prize when finishing seventh overall in 58:23.

She was followed by her clubmate Ruth Mackenzie, 62:26, who has won the race six times since 1998 and still regularly occupies a podium position.

Another Deeside athlete, Katie Henderson, took third position in 66:29