Athletics: Hannah Cameron still focused on 800m, despite Monument Mile success

Hannah Cameron remains focused on maximising her potential as an 800m runner despite showing outstanding form to win the prestigious Monument Mile at Stirling.

However, the Aberdeen-based NHS physiotherapist hasn’t ruled out testing herself over longer distances in the future.

She said: “My focus at the moment is on the 800m in the British championships at the end of June. I got the qualifying time when running 2 min 7.32secs in a British Milers grand prix meeting at Stretford earlier in the month.

“I have a few other 800m races planned before that as there’s meetings in Glasgow and Watford which I plan to do.

“I also aim to run for the Scottish Jaguars in a UK women’s league meeting at Manchester.”

Cameron is an excellent 800m runner, with a personal best time of 2:06.02 set in 2029. When studying at the Robert Gordon University she won the Scottish student’s track title four years in a row.

But she made more than a few people sit up and take notice when she stepped up in distance to produce an excellent one mile performance at Stirling last week.

Cameron’s victory on a cold and blustery evening was achieved in textbook style as she sat back from the leaders on the opening three laps and only moved into the lead at the bell.

From that point on she was in total control, relentlessly powering clear of her rivals and going on to stop the clock at 4min 46.86secs.

That was more than five secs quicker than she recorded last year when finishing fourth.

She said: “I was pleased with the performance as I feel I ran at a fairly even pace throughout and was able to use my 800m pace to reel in the others.

“It’s not a result I was expecting as there were a few runners there who are much faster than me over 1,500m.”

Edinburgh University’s Rebecca Johnson finished second in 4:49.85, while Aberdeen’s Naomi Lang, who was challenging for a podium position until the final 250m, was fifth in 4:55.33.

Another Aberdeen AAC runner, Zoe Bates, finished strongly to take seventh position in 4:56.76.

As an NHS worker, Cameron concedes the past year has been demanding on a number of fronts, but feels fortunate to have been able to keep training consistently.

She said: “It has certainly kept me busy and it had its challenges.

“From a running perspective, I was training on my own for most of the year, running on the grass at King’s College.

“But I was fortunate over the winter in that I got invitations to run in invitation road and cross country races.”

Cameron is keeping an open mind over what she might try after June’s British championships, but admits there’s a possibility of her trying a few longer races.

She said: “I’ve nothing specific planned after June, but I might be tempted to do more 1,500m races and maybe even a 3,000m.

“I ran a 3,000m time trial back in October and did reasonably well, so maybe I should branch out and see what I can do.”

She is also keen to earn the chance to represent her country at some point, but admits it’s a tough task.

She said: “I ran for Scotland in junior internationals and I’ve been targeting doing that at senior level, but it’s very difficult as there are really only two opportunities every year – at the Loughborough and Manchester internationals.”

Hannah not the only north-east athlete to shine in Monument Mile

While Hannah Cameron quite rightly took the plaudits for her fine win in the Monument Mile at Stirling, there were a number of fine north-east performances in the other races.

Michael Ferguson finished eighth in the elite men’s race in 4:09.40, four secs outside the record Aberdeen time he set in 2020.

The Scottish 1,500m champion had said beforehand he’d be happy with a sub 4:10 performance in what was his first race of the year.

In other heats, teenager Kai Crawford (Aberdeen AAC) recorded an impressive 4:25.12, while Kirsty Purcell clocked 5:04.87 to pip her twin sister Caitlin, 5:05.38.