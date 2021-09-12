Athletics: Gruelling challenges keep coming for Speyside Way 107k race winner Jamie Pallister

Jamie Pallister may be a relative newcomer to Scottish ultra distance trail running, but he’s no novice when it comes to tackling crazy endurance challenges.

The Ellon runner burst on to the Scottish ultra distance scene in June with a win in the Moray Coastal Trail 50 mile race, completing the route between Forres and Cullen in 6hr 51min 46secs.

And he built on his success last month with another victory, this time in the Speyside Way 107k, which he completed in 9hr 36min 49secs.

But four years ago, he was involved in an arguably more demanding test when he ran up and down Ben Nevis continuously for 15 hours.

He said: “It was a charity event and I managed to run up and down four times before we were stopped by the mountain rescue people.

“It was late-October and the weather deteriorated with sub-zero temperatures at the top with winds of 90-100mph, so it just wasn’t possible to continue.”

Pallister will be back in competitive action this weekend when he competes in the 100k at the Ultra Trail Snowdonia running festival.

He is eagerly looking forward to testing himself in the Welsh mountains, despite only having had a couple of weeks to recover from his Speyside success, where he shrugged off strong challenges from Metro Aberdeen’s Jon Gamble and Fraserburgh’s Andrew Smith.

Pallister said: “There’s probably not been enough recovery time, but this is a race I really want to do.

“I was very happy with my Speyside run. The three of us decided we’d run together until someone began to drop off the pace and after that it would be everyone for themselves.

“John and I dropped Andrew after about 55-60k and I got away from Andrew on the climb up Ben Aigen at about 74k. That was the changing point in the race.

“I was happy to get under 10 hours given the length of the race as that’s the furthest I’ve ever run.”

Pallister will step up a notch again this weekend in terms of time on his feet. Although the Snowdonia race is shorter in distance than Speyside, it takes far longer to complete given the nature of the terrain.

The course includes a staggering 6,700m of elevation gain as it winds its way over countless rugged paths and a series of technical ridges.

He said: “There’s about 1,000m of climbing every 10 miles, so it’s pretty tough. My aim is to complete it in under 20 hours, but we’ll just have to see how it goes.”

Pallister could be forgiven for taking a well-earned rest after this one, but that’s not in his nature.

His punishing racing schedule also includes the Ben Nevis 50k next weekend and, on October 2, he’ll be tackling the Moray Way 100 miles race.

He said: “I’ve signed up for Ben Nevis, but I might not do it. It depends on how I feel after Snowdonia.

“I’m definitely doing the Moray 100 though.”

Looking to the longer term he is keen to compete in one of the races held at the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc running festival, which is acknowledged as one of the world’s premier events.

Pallister said: “I watched Robbie Simpson running there last month.

“It’s a totally different standard of event, but I’d love to do one of the runs at some point over the next few years.

“I have some qualifying points from the races I’ve done here, but I’ll not go to UTMB until I’m really well prepared. I’d need to get a coach and put together a proper training block.”

Myles looks to the future

Myles Edwards hopes his record-breaking performance at the Aberdeen parkrun will set him up for a successful winter season.

The Aberdeen AAC member clocked 14min 57secs for the parkrun route along the city’s beach promenade to cut seven secs off the previous standard set by Sean Chalmers (Inverness Harriers) in June 2019.

Edwards finished well clear of his closest challengers, with Jamie Coventry second in 17:47 and his Metro Aberdeen clubmate Daniel Warrick third in 18:13.

Now Edwards is looking ahead to some top level road and cross country competition in the autumn before focusing on the indoor track scene.

He said: “I’ll be running in the English road relays for Thames Valley Harriers at the end of the month.

“Then I aim to run in the East District and Scottish national cross country relay championships before tackling the national short course cross country championships.

“But my next big target is the Scottish indoor 3,000m championships at the beginning of 2022.”

Fraserburgh’s Max Abernethy also hit top form when smashing the Elgin parkrun course record.

The Aberdeen University student sped round the Cooper Park course in 15:17 to scythe 12 secs off the previous mark by Scotland international Kenny Wilson in April 2019.

Abernethy is now focused on running a fast time in the Baxters River Ness 10k at the beginning of October.

He set his current personal best of 31:34 when winning the Forres 10k at the end of May. He also set a course record 32:37 when winning the Fraserburgh 10k in early June.