Athletics: Gamble set for 55 mile ultra effort in December

Jon Gamble will tackle the toughest race of his life when he lines up alongside 600 other hardy competitors in December’s Cheviot Goat Ultra.

It will top off what has been a busy six months of racing for the Metro Aberdeen club member who last weekend took top spot on a podium for the first time when winning the Dramathon marathon on Speyside.

The Cheviot race is held over an unmarked and extremely challenging 55 mile route around Northumberland National Park, starting and finishing in the tiny village of Ingram.

The race takes its name from the feral Cheviot Goats which are the only livestock capable of surviving on the bleak hill tops over the winter month.

Gamble said: “It’s a bit of a scary one. At that time of year the weather could be poor. The course is pretty rough, the paths aren’t good and because it’s not daylight for long, there will be a lot of head-torch running.

“Depending on the conditions it could be a bit of a bogfest and on top of that you have to self-navigate.

“I was meant to do it last year but it was cancelled because of covid, so I want to get it done this time.”

Gamble believes he is in the best shape of his life having taken advantage of the long periods of lockdown over the past 18 months to ramp up his training.

He said: “I used to do 50-60k per week but back in the Spring and early summer I was consistently covering up to 130k per week. I’d never been able to do that before.”

That hard work has paid off in recent months as Gamble turned in a series of fine performances.

He was fourth in June’s Cairngorm 62k ultra, second in September’s Speyside Way 100k and runner-up again in October’s Bennachie 50k trail race.

Then, just seven days after the Bennachie run, he hit top form to win the dramathon marathon held over a course between the Glenfarclas and Glenfiddich distilleries.

He said: “It’s the third time I’ve done this marathon. I was second in 2018, but the wheels came off in 2019 and I finished sixth. So, it was very pleasing to win on this occasion.”

Gamble timed his run to perfection, sweeping past long-time leader John Anderson with only a couple of kilometres to go to win in 2hr 49min 54sec. Anderson was runner-up in 2:51:22 .

The Metro runner had more reason to celebrate shortly afterwards when his mum, Margaret, completed a special family day by lifting the over-50 women’s age group award in 3:43:30.

He said: “I caught the leader with 2k to go. I knew there was a hill towards the end so I made a conscious decision to hold back a little and it paid off. That’s the bit where it went wrong for me a couple of years ago, so I learned from that.

“I was fourth or fifth for the first 10 miles, then began to pick off people from the half marathon point onwards. Eventually I could see the leader ahead and I got a lift from knowing I was closing up on him. I don’t think he was too pleased to see me.

“I was happy for my mum. She has also done this race three times and it’s the first time she has won her age group.“And it’s the first time I’ve won anything. After being on the second step a couple of times it’s good to finally get to the top.

“I love the dramathon. It’s a fantastic, well organised race. It’s a really beautiful part of the world for running. And I got a full bottle of whisky as a prize, so that can’t be bad.”

Thom has memorable 10k debut

Teenager Caiden Thom will never forget his first 10k race as he showed great tenacity to outpace a field of 354 runners to win in fine style.

The Metro Aberdeen runner completed the testing Aviemore route at Glenmore in 36:38 while his clubmate Scott Adams was seven secs behind in second position. Daniel Hale finished third,37:40.

Fraserburgh’s Andrew Blackhall was first in the 40-49 age group in 38:24 while Metro Aberdeen’s Ian Thom finished 48secs ahead of his clubmate Graham McDermid to win the over-60’s prize in 42:29.

Anne Mcsherry won the women’s race, 40:44, while youngster Aimee Tawse (Aberdeen AAC) took second position, 41:09, and Halina Rees (Fife AC) was third,41:29.

Stuart Gardiner (Inverness Harriers) won the Aviemore half marathon in 1:16:17 with Russell Hall taking second spot,1:18:32, while Alan Moss (Bellahouston RR) was third in 1:20:24.

Rebecca Morris won the women’s race in 1:29:14 with Sarah Attwood (Skye and Lochalsh) runner-up,1:29:42, and Julie Hoyle (JS Kintore) third, and first over-40,1:32:12.

Graeme Lisle (Garioch Gazelles) was first in the men’s over-60 age group in 1:36:55.