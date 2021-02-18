Athletics: Dee 33-mile ultra race cancelled for 2021 amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions

The Dee 33-mile ultra race, due to take place on March 13, has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled for any other date in 2021.

The event has been held annually on an out-and-back course between Aberdeen’s Duthie Park and Banchory since 2010, but the current lockdown restrictions mean this year’s event can’t proceed.

All entrants will receive a full refund.

Rod Wallace, one of the organisers, said: “It is with regret, but we have taken the decision to cancel this year’s D33. Our hands are tied to all that is going on at the moment with Covid-19 restrictions and we just can’t guarantee the safety of runners, marshals, volunteers and the public.

“We have looked at alternative dates, but feel there will be too many clashes with other events, so this option is not being pursued.

“In place of the actual race we have thought about putting on a D33 virtual.

“This will be pretty informal, with no official entry.

“On the weekend of the race, from midnight on Friday night to midnight on Sunday night, people can run 33 miles and post their total time on the D33 Facebook page.

“This should be done in one effort or two back-to-back days, for example, 20 miles on Saturday and 13 miles on Sunday.

“Please do this following all current guidelines and please don’t plan rocking up on the Deeside Way on race day to run anyway, as this could jeopardise future events.

“There will be spot prizes on offer.”