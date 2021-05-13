Athletics: Calf problems see Ginie Barrand slip to an agonising runners-up finish in Ultra X Scotland 50k race

What better way to spend your 31st birthday than by running 31 miles through spectacular Highland scenery in one of Scotland’s first major ultra distance races of the year?

That’s what Banchory athlete Ginie Barrand chose to do and the Metro Aberdeen club member came close to pulling off a memorable victory.

Barrand was competing in the Ultra X Scotland 50k race between Fort Augustus and Dores. The scenic route tested competitors over a variety of forms of terrain and included 1,343 metres of ascent and descent.

It was the longest race she has tackled and, for more than 30k, Barrand appeared unbeatable as she opened up a significant lead over her rivals.

But it all fell apart when calf problems reduced the French-born athlete to a walk and she was eventually overtaken by Oldmeldrum’s experienced ultra-trail runner Meryl Cooper, who won in a time of 4hr 30min 29secs.

Barrand, who battled on bravely to take second position in 4:58:44, was frustrated by the outcome, but still enjoyed her day out.

She said: “I felt great until 30k then, at the start of an uphill section, I felt something was about to tear in my calves. Every uphill was very sore and both calves felt as though they were about to cramp, so I had to slow down. I was fine on the downhills and flat, but not uphill.

“I think it was down to a lack of preparation and only making a last-minute decision to run.

“It is so frustrating when you want to race all the way and this happens, but I guess that’s part of the game. I was surprised to hold on to second place as I was going so slow I expected others to come flying past.

“I still enjoyed the event. It was good to get a run and I’d do it again in future. There were some lovely views and it’s a beautiful course.”

Barrand is now looking forward to another ultra distance challenge with a possible outing in next month’s Cairngorm Ultra Trail 62km race.

The route takes in a circular tour of the Ben Avon plateau, starting and finishing at Mar Lodge near Braemar.

She said: “It’s possible I’ll give it a go. But first I need a few days to recover from this one.”

Barrand’s partner Robbie Simpson had no problems in securing victory in the men’s division of the Loch Ness event.

© Supplied by Fraser Clyne

The 2018 Commonwealth Games marathon bronze medallist was nursing a niggling knee injury going into the race, but came out unscathed.

Simpson took the lead from the start and never had to move into top gear as he claimed an untroubled victory in 3:57:23.

He said: “The knee was fine. I felt it after the first 5k, but then it eased off. I didn’t run as fast as I usually would, just to be safe.

“But I enjoyed the race and the course was interesting. There were some smooth trails, a bit of road, muddy farm paths and fields, as well as a few big climbs, especially at the beginning.”

Simpson is considering next month’s Cairngorm 62k, but has also entered the Lairig Ghru race at the end of June.

He said: “I’ll see how my knee behaves over the next week or two before deciding. If it’s fine, I’ll probably do the Cairngorm race, otherwise I’ll wait for the Lairig.”

Oldmeldrum’s Cooper storms through to win despite long racing lay-off

Great Britain ultra trail running international Meryl Cooper used her experience to secure a confidence-building victory in the women’s division of the Ultra X Scotland 50k race between Fort Augustus and Dores.

The Oldmeldrum athlete, who was well behind Banchory’s Ginie Barrand at the halfway stage, stormed through the final 20k to claim victory in a time of 4hr 30min 29secs.

That was an impressive mark, bettered only by Robbie Simpson, who won the men’s race in 3:57:23.

© Supplied by Fraser Clyne

Cooper said: “I am very happy with the result. I ran my own race and it paid off.

“Ginie was maybe six or seven mins ahead at one point, but I was able to catch her with about 18k to go.

“I passed the second and third-placed men over the final 6k, so that was pleasing.

“But it was hard work and I’m quite sore. I think I need to get back in the gym a bit more.”

This was Cooper’s first race since winning the Bennachie 50k ultra last October, but she has already pencilled in her next challenge.

She said: “I’m going to run at Blair Atholl on June 5th. There’s a 29k and a 58k race on offer, so I need to speak with my coach before deciding which one to go for.

“In the meantime, I’m going to have an easy week to fully recover from this one.”