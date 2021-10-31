Athletics: Bob Masson, 74, recognised by scottishathletics for 50-year association with Aberdeen AAC

There can be very few athletes who have placed highly in their national marathon championships as well as being one of the world’s top 10 decathletes in their age group.

However, those are just a couple of Bob Masson’s remarkable achievements in a varied career spanning more than half a century.

Now, the Aberdeen AAC stalwart’s contribution to the sport has been acknowledged with an honorary life membership of scottishathletics.

It’s an award given out every year to only a handful of people deemed to have gone well above and beyond expectations in the roles they have performed.

Masson, who joined Aberdeen AAC 50 years ago, has certainly done that. He has made his mark not only as a competitor, but also as a coach, administrator and technical expert.

He coached Duncan Mathieson and Mark Davidson, who represented Scotland in the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland.

Mathieson was selected for the decathlon and Davidson the 400m hurdles. They both ran in the 4 x 400m relay, Mathieson in the heats and Davidson in the final – winning a silver medal and setting a Scottish record that stood for 24 years.

Masson has also assisted Mark’s wife Fiona and daughter Jane. Fiona was the 2015 world masters triple jump champion, while Jane is one of Scotland’s brightest young hurdling prospects.

The retired head of chemistry at St Margaret’s School has been helping local athletes reach Scottish international level for 45 years, starting with Pamela Bruce, who competed at the 1976 Celtic Games in Aberdeen.

Masson still competes and holds many of the club veteran records for throwing events and pole vault. He has been ranked No.1 in Britain for his age in pole vault on several occasions and won the decathlon for his age group at the British Masters in 2007.

His broad athletics experience started with a piece of home made high jump equipment, later moving on to competing in some top class domestic marathon races, before finding his niche in multi-event competitions.

Masson said: “When I was in primary school in Stonehaven my father made a high jump stand from wood he got from the local undertaker and I used that in the back garden.

“There wasn’t any competition other than the annual school sports. But when I was at Mackie Academy, I set a county record for the high jump, running on grass and jumping into a sand pit.

“I stuck with the high jump for a while at Aberdeen University, but, in 1970, I went to the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games for one day. I saw the marathon and decided that was something I’d like to try. I was doing a bit of running in any case to keep fit for playing golf.

“I ended up taking part in the 1971 Scottish championship race and finished 11th in 2hr 41min. The following year I did the Maxol marathon in Manchester and recorded 2:37. I still rate that as probably my best athletics performance.

“I subsequently developed exercise-induced asthma and that brought an end to my marathon aspirations. So, I looked for something different to do and chose the decathlon.

“It appealed to me because it gives you lots of opportunities to get better as there are 10 different events and an overall points total to improve on every time you compete.

“My best performance came at the world masters championships at Gateshead in 1999 when I finished 10th in my age group

“The other highlights have been winning the British over-60’s decathlon title and setting an over-70’s indoor heptathlon record.”

Despite that varied and impressive list of personal accomplishments, Masson revealed he has taken more satisfaction from helping others through his coaching activities.

He said: “Getting Duncan and Mark to the Commonwealth Games was special and it was good to see them doing so well. But it has been great working with so many athletes over the years.”

Masson has lost count of the number of medals he has won in the different masters age groups, but has no plans to stop anytime soon.

He said: “I have no idea how many medals I have. Most of them are in a box, but I’ve never counted them.

“I’m 75 next year, so I’ll be in a new age group. That’s what’s great about masters competition – every five years you become a youngster again at the bottom of a new age group.

“I enjoy competing and coaching, so there’s no reason to stop. What else is there to do?”

Bob’s knowledge keeps ASV equipment in top shape

James Joy, Aberdeen AAC’s coaching co-ordinator, is glowing in his praise of long-serving club member Bob Masson.

He said: “Bob has been an absolute stalwart of the club for decades.

“One of his skills, which is often overlooked, is his knowledge of athletics equipment. He ensures that everything is maintained in excellent condition and, as a result, ensures that Aberdeen Sports Village is able to host all levels of events from local to the national competitions.

“He has been a committee member for at least 40 years, having also served as vice -president.

“He has convened championship meetings and is still active as a competitor.

“Bob represented the club when the Scottish league was first held, in 1972, and he’s still turning out when we need him to this day.”