Athletics: Banchory Stonehaven athlete Alisha Rees chasing gold at world under-23 championships in Estonia

Alisha Rees is going for gold when she competes for Great Britain in the European under-23 championships which open today in the Estonian capital of Tallin.

The 22-year-old Banchory Stonehaven AC sprinter has assembled an impressive collection of top-level age group international medals over the past six years, but has yet to enjoy climbing to the highest spot on the podium.

She first made her mark when representing Scotland at the 2015 Youth Commonwealth Games at Apia, Samoa, where she finished second in the 200m and third in the 100m.

Her Great Britain debut followed 12 months later in Tbilisi, Georgia, where she was silver medallist in the 200m at the European youth championships.

Moving up to under-20 level in 2017, she earned a bronze medal with the GB 4x100m relay team at the European championships in Italy, where she also finished fourth in the individual 200m.

And, in 2018, she was part of the British quartet which won bronze medals in the 4x100m at the world under-20 championships in Finland.

Rees said: “I’ve a lot of experience in age group championships, but I’m still waiting for that elusive gold medal.

“Maybe this will be the year.”

She’ll get two chances to add to her medal collection, starting with the individual 100m today and the 4x100m relay on Sunday.

Rees said: “I’ve had a look at the rankings for the 100m and there’s not a lot between most of the girls. My aim is firstly to get to the final and, once there, anything can happen.

“The heats and semi finals of the 100m are on Thursday (today), with the final on Friday.

“I’ll then have enough time to recover before the relay on Sunday.”

© EVENING EXPRESS

The Loughborough-based runner hasn’t enjoyed the best of luck so far this summer, with her early season training being hampered by an Achilles problem and most of her races being affected by windy conditions.

These factors have left Rees short of her best form, but she hopes everything will fall into place over the next few days.

At one point it looked as though she might miss out on selection altogether, but her past record counted in her favour.

“I ran my two best times of the season so far, 11.53 and 11.57, on the same night at Lee Valley in London, just a few days before the team was picked.

“Also my physio explained to the selectors that, because of Achilles problems, I was probably a couple of weeks behind schedule, so by the time of the championships I should be on top form.

“I’m really happy they decided to take me and now I want to concentrate on doing as well as I can.”

Host of big performances over Lairig Ghru route

While Robbie Simpson took the main plaudits after winning the Lairig Ghru mountain marathon, there were a number of other inspiring performances among the 212 competitors who tackled the 43k race between Braemar and Aviemore.

© Supplied by Fraser Clyne

Simpson’s winning time of 2hr 59min 10 secs was exactly 60secs outside the course record set by Murray Strain in 2017. No other athletes have cracked the three-hour barrier in the history of the race, which was first held in 1976 when just 13 runners took part – none of them women.

But Alan Smith (Deeside Runners), who knows the area like the back of his hand, also showed impressive form when setting a new over-60 men’s age group record of 4:06:11 for 47th position overall.

Hollie Orr, who was runner-up in the 2020 women’s race, stepped up to top spot on the podium on this occasion with a fine victory in 3:44:21 over a field of 43 competitors.

But Sally Wallis also showed her class by winning the women’s 40-49 age group in 3:58.12. She also led Deeside Runners to the team prize with backing from Kirsty Campbell, seventh in 4:09:18, and Ros Baxter, 17th in 4:47:09.

Sarah Sheridan was first in the 50-59 category in 4.31.56, while Sue Savege (Deeside Runners) won the over-60 title in 5.49.29.