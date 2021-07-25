Athletics: Banchory runner Robbie Simpson set to take on two of Europe’s most prestigious mountain races

Great Britain mountain running international Robbie Simpson will tackle two major European mountain trail races next month.

The Banchory athlete is currently training in the French Alpine town of Chamonix, close to the Swiss and Italian borders, and intends to stay there until the end of August.

His main target is the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc OCC 55K race which takes place on August 28.

The challenging run, which includes 3,500m of elevation gain, takes its name from the three principal communities it passes through. It starts from Orsières in Switzerland, passes through Champex and finishes in Chamonix.

It will be Simpson’s first appearance in this classic event, but the Deeside runner has been building up his experience of multi-terrain ultra-distance races over the past 12 months, having twice won the Lairig Ghru 43k run, and taken top spot in the Bennachie 50k and the Loch Ness 50k.

He also finished fifth in the 2019 North Face Challenge 50 mile race in California, completing the testing route along the hilly trails to the north of San Francisco in 6hr 48min 38secs.

He said: “My Adidas Terrex team has a chalet in Chamonix, so it makes sense to stay there. It’s close to the OCC course, so I’ll be able to check it out in detail on separate days.

“I’ve already run the first 36k and it was tough. It included two big climbs which went on for 45mins each, but there were other climbs I didn’t expect. With the altitude, it took me longer to recover and run well on the flatter bits. The trails are good though.”

“I’ve got quite a bit of time to prepare for it as the race isn’t until the end of August, so I should have adjusted to the altitude by then.

“Although the race is similar in distance to the ultras I’ve done in Scotland, there’s a lot more elevation gain. It climbs something like 3,500 metres, so it’s far more hilly than the ultras I’ve run before.”

Simpson is also contemplating a return to Switzerland’s Sierre-Zinal 31k mountain race on August 7.

It’s an event he’s done many times before and, despite frequently securing a podium position, a much cherished victory has so far proved elusive.

This will be the Commonwealth Games marathon bronze medallist’s ninth appearance in the race. He was fifth in 2019 after finishing runner-up for each of the three years before that. He was also fifth in 2013 and 2014, and 35th in 2011.

Simpson said: “Sierre-Zinal is always a top class race with all the best people there, but it won’t be my main focus this year.

“I don’t have enough time to prepare properly for it. Travel restrictions meant I couldn’t get out here until now and, because of the nature of the course, it’s not something you can train for properly in Scotland.

“So I’ll probably do it, but we’ll just have to see how it goes.”

Return to Scotland in August

Simpson intends on returning home at the end of August, but hasn’t ruled out further European adventures.

He said: “I might be doing a mountain relay for my Adidas team in Austria in September.”

His plans for the remainder of the year include a possible outing in October’s 77km Grand Trail des Templiers ultra distance race at Millau in southern France.

It’s an event he has hoped to take part in for the past two years.

In 2019, he travelled to France, but the race was cancelled because of violent thunderstorms which threatened the safety of the runners. Last year’s race never happened because of the pandemic.

Simpson said: “Hopefully it will be held this year and it’s certainly one I’d like to do.”

The Deeside athlete admitted, however, Brexit may have an impact on his plans.

He said: “I’m now limited to the number of days I can spend in Europe without a visa, so I may have to fly back between races.”