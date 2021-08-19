Athletics: Aberdeen’s Roisin Harrison thinks long wait led to heartbreaking hamstring issue in Scottish 200m final

Roisin Harrison was devastated that a pulled hamstring prevented her from completing what would have been an historic sprint double at the Scottish track and field championships.

The Aberdeen AAC runner got the two-day meeting at Grangemouth stadium off to a successful start by winning the 100m in 12.02secs.

Harrison then went into the 200m as firm favourite, it being her stronger event. She was the national title-holder following her victory when the championships were last held, in 2019, and was top ranked of the eight competitors.

If successful she would have emulated the achievements of Alice Robertson, who, in 1956, became the first and so far only Aberdeen AAC runner to win both sprint titles in the same year.

Everything seemed to be going to plan as the Aberdeen University PhD student edged her way to the front of the field coming off the bend.

But, just when it seemed she would shift up another gear, Harrison suddenly pulled up in pain, clutching her right hamstring.

Her race was over and Orkney’s Taylah Spence powered away to take the title in 24.86secs.

Harrison said: “My hamstring went just as I’d moved into the lead coming off the bend. I had no prior warning, although it probably wasn’t helped by the fact that my warm-up was stretched to over 90 mins because the programme was running very late. We were also kept waiting around.

“I’m really upset about it, because the 200m is a special event for me. I thought the hard work had been done by winning the 100m and, even though I never take anything for granted, I was expecting to run well in the 200m.

“I was a bit nervous beforehand as I really wanted to get a fast time and hopefully a personal best.

“At the end of the day, I’ve still won a Scottish title, although it’s not the one I expected.

“I don’t think the hamstring is too bad, but I won’t know until the physio has assessed it fully. It was more like a pull rather than a tear, as I stopped before any more damage was done.”

Despite her disappointment, Harrison was pleased that the 200m title went to her former training partner.

Spence, who is a midwife based in Kirkwall, graduated from Robert Gordon University, but is still coached by Aberdeen-based Eoghan MacNamara. Her victory is the first senior title won by an Orkney athlete.

Harrison said: “Taylah has the same coach as me and we used to train together. I’m delighted she won. She’s such a fierce competitor, so I’m not too surprised that she did it. She works so hard and I always believed she was in with a shot.

“I’m also pleased for Eoghan as he had three athletes in the final of the 100 and 200. Taylah was seventh in the 100, and Sharon Jakisa was fifth in the 200 and eighth in the 100. So, he got two gold medals as Taylah and I both won.

“Coaches are now recognised when their athletes win. I’m happy for him as he is a very good coach and he puts in so much hard work on our behalf.”

There was disappointment for Harrison’s partner Michael Ferguson, who was unable to defend his 1500m title.

The Scotland international dropped out at the bell after being clipped a couple of times on the earlier laps.

His Aberdeen team-mate Myles Edwards showed determination to take fifth position with a season’s best time of 3:53.68.

Edwards won the national title in 2015, but has rarely competed over this distance since.

With 300 metres to go, he looked to be well out of contention, but somehow found an extra gear, overtaking three runners on the home straight and finishing just 1.5secs away from a podium position.

There were silver medals for Claire McGarvey (Banchory Stonehaven AC), who cleared 1.67m in the high jump, and Aberdeen’s Hannah Cameron, who clocked 2:10.61 in the 800m.

Aberdeen AAC’s Jane Davidson,14.68, and Briagha Cook,14.79, took silver and bronze respectively in the 100m hurdles.

Scottish decathlon champion Will Hodi (Aberdeen AAC and Nairn) picked up silver in the triple jump with a clearance of 13.89m.

Aberdeen’s Zoe Bates was outside her best time when clocking 4:35.59 for sixth place in the women’s 1500m, while Rebecca Matheson was fifth in the 100m in 12.16. Struan Linton earned two fifth places finishes, in the 100m (11.00) and 200 (22.14).

Kai takes gold in Scottish U17 800m race

Aberdeen AAC’s Kai Crawford struck gold in the 800m at the Scottish under-17 championship.

The Albyn school student, who was bronze medallist at the previous weekend’s English championships, clocked 1min 55.03sec to finish three secs clear of his closest challenger. His younger brother Rhys was seventh in 2:04.18.

Aberdeen AAC’s Angela McAuslan-Kelly earned silver in the discus, throwing 33.25m, and bronze in the shot, 12.30m. She also finished fourth in the hammer, 44.69.

Tamsin Fowlie took double silver in the sprints. The Elgin athlete finished second in the 100m in 12.73. Fowlie again had to settle for the runner-up position in the 200m in 25.64.

Ella Creamer (Banchory Stonehaven AC) was third in the 300m hurdles (48.28) and fifth in the 80m hurdles (12.48). Her clubmate Abbie Crawford was third in the javelin (31.14), while Rosie Meyer (Aberdeen AAC) was third in the pole vault (2.20).