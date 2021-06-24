Athletics: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark ‘nervous’ but ‘can’t wait’ for British Olympic Trials this weekend

Zoey Clark is fired up and ready to produce the performance of her life in the Great Britain Olympic trials, which get under way at Manchester Regional Arena tomorrow evening.

The 26-year-old Aberdeen AAC sprinter has her eye on selection for the 400m and the 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Games, which start on July 23.

Clark, who has been a consistent and key member of the successful GB 4x400m senior women’s relay squad over the past four years – winning medals at world and European level, knows it won’t be easy.

But she’s more than ready for the challenge and can’t wait to step out on to the track and show what she can do.

Clark said: “You always have to go into these events believing you can do well and I feel I’ve got momentum and I’m ready to put out a good time.

“All the hard work has been done. In training, we’ve had a 10-day taper, so over the final few days there’s been nothing too strenuous. I’ve done a couple of track sessions focusing on race modelling, working on my sharpness and getting myself mentally in the right place and ready to compete.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the race over the past week, and how excited I am about doing it. I’ve been nervous, but it’s an excited nervousness and I can’t wait to get out there and run.”

Clark will have to navigate her way through the heats tomorrow evening to earn a place in Saturday’s final, but she’s been down that road before.

She said: “There will be three heats with the top two in each going through to the final along with the two next fastest.

“That’s actually kinder than some previous years, where there have been four heats and you had to win your heat to be sure of being in the final.”

It promises to be a fascinating competition with at least eight athletes being in serious contention for the three places available in the individual 400m at Tokyo.

Clark said: “I’m excited about it, because it is going to be so competitive. There are eight women who have run under 52secs for 400m this season and I don’t think that’s happened in the UK before.

“There’s little between any of us and we’ve all recorded these times at different races. We’ve not competed against each other until now, so it will be interesting to bring everyone together.

“No-one really knows what to expect as there’s no clear favourite. It will be good for me because a competitive race will help me run a faster time.”

Qualifying standard has proved elusive – so far

Clark knows she’ll have to pull out all the stops to secure her objective as, apart from finishing in the top three, she must also achieve the qualification standard of 51.36secs.

Her best time this season is 51.79, but she’s not enjoyed the best of luck with weather conditions, nor has she had access to top-level international races.

At the moment three athletes already have the Olympic qualifying mark in the bag, with US-based Scot Nicole Yeargin topping the rankings with a time of 50.96.

The University of Southern California student, whose mother comes from Dunfermline, declared for Scotland and Great Britain last year and is eligible for the Olympics.

She has improved her time by almost two secs over the past couple of years and is now the third-fastest Scot in history behind Allison Curbishley, who ran 50.71 at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, and Lee McConnell, who clocked 50.82 in Madrid 19 years ago.

Jodie Williams (Herts Phoenix), 51.01, and Ama Pipi (Enfield and Haringey), 51.08, are the others who have the standard.

None of these stats will worry Clark, who has proven in the past that she has the mettle to produce the right result when it matters.

She won the British title in 2017, finished fourth in 2018 and third in 2019 – performances which earned her call-ups for a series of world and European championships. Now she’s aiming for a place at the biggest event in athletics.

She said: “There’s always pressure at the British championships, because there’s always some form of selection at stake. This year that pressure is probably greater, but that’s fine.

“I am 100% aiming for the top three and a qualifying time, so I’ll be doing my best to do it.”