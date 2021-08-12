Athletics: Aberdeen Olympian Zoey Clark set to turn attention to achieving further success at Paris 2024 Games

Zoey Clark will sit down with long-time coach Eddie McKenna later this week to set out her road map to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old Aberdeen AAC sprint star has returned from Japan where she performed admirably for Team GB in the heats of the 4x400m mixed relay and the women’s relay.

She was frustrated not to have been given the chance to take part in either final, but McKenna was highly impressed by her achievements.

He said: “It was disappointing that she didn’t get the chance to run in the finals, although I wasn’t surprised by the decisions.

“Given she went through a difficult Olympic selection process, I feel that getting anything in Tokyo was a bonus.

“And what a bonus it was. She showed herself to be a very competent and consistent team player. She is now an Olympian and has run in two races, helping to set a national record in the mixed relay.

“There is no doubt she has done exceptionally well and I am very proud of what she has achieved.

“She has conducted herself very well and has shown extraordinary professionalism.”

McKenna is confident that the experience of competing in the Olympics will whet Clark’s appetite for more success in the future.

He said: “I have coached Zoey for 10 years and more recently we had agreed I’d be involved up until the Tokyo Olympics.

“Now that she is an Olympian, I’m sure she’ll want to be that again. She will want to press on. We are on a journey and there’s still a long way to go. There is so much she can achieve.

“So, we will have a chat about Paris 2024 and decide on the best way forward.”

Thank you Japan. I have had an incredible time here at my first Olympics. A massive thank you to the people of Japan for being so kind, welcoming and enthusiastic throughout my time here. You made the experience so special and hosted a fantastic games despite the restrictions. pic.twitter.com/RYDzznhivO — Zoey Clark (@_ZoeyClark) August 8, 2021

McKenna reflected on the many positives Clark can take from her Japanese adventure which will stand her in good stead in the future.

He said: “For Zoey, getting to the Olympics this time around wasn’t about winning medals. There’s so much more to it than that.

“It’s very difficult when you are at the Olympic Games for the first time. Very few people come out and do exceptionally well the first time.

“But now she has sampled it and, once you’ve been in that environment, you want more. What she needs to do now is to make sure she is an essential part of the relay squad next time around, and get an individual 400m spot.

“So, we need to find the key to fully unlock her potential. She has done extremely well up until now, and there’s more she can achieve. She is an Olympian and to be that you have to be the best of the best. And, there is more to come from her.”

The Paris Olympics are three years away, but – over the next 12 months – Clark has a number of other exciting international opportunities to contemplate.

Automatic qualification in the 4x400m relay 👏 Great work from @EmilyDiamond11, @_ZoeyClark, @Laviai & @yourfitnic, who finish third in their heat to secure a place in Saturday's final. #TeamGB pic.twitter.com/DMqwbXnSp5 — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 5, 2021

Next summer the world championships take place in Eugene, Oregon, the Europeans go ahead in Munich and the Commonwealth Games are in Birmingham.

McKenna said: “There’s no doubt 2022 will be a challenge and for me it’s all about planning how best to handle it.

“Zoey will definitely do the Commonwealth Games as she feels she has unfinished business to see to there.

“The world championships will be a big event for her as well. Four years ago, she competed in the worlds for the first time and won her first senior relay medal.

“She may also want to do the Europeans, but whether she maybe only does the relay there, or the individual 400m as well, is something we need to look at.”

In the meantime, Clark is keen to fit in a few more races before the end of the summer.

McKenna added: “She feels that it’s not quite time to end the season yet. She’s aiming to run in a few more races and put a couple of times on the board.

“There’s nothing definite at the moment, but her manager is looking at one or two options.”

MacDonald, Harrison and Gray makes it a north-east 1, 2, 3 in Dundee half

Nicola MacDonald led north-east runners to a clean sweep of the podium positions in the women’s division of the Dundee half marathon.

The Metro Aberdeen club member, who plans to run in October’s Baxters Loch Ness marathon, finished 13th overall from a field of 550 in 1hr 23min 10secs.

It was only her third race over the past 22 months – and she has won them all.

The Banchory-based athlete took top spot in the Kinloss to Lossiemouth half marathon in February 2020 and in the Speyside Way ultra trail run nine months later.

Aberdeen AAC’s Jen Harrison took second position in the Dundee race, clocking a personal best 1:24:42, which is 65secs quicker than she ran when also finishing runner-up behind MacDonald at Lossiemouth last year.

Metro Aberdeen’s Chloe Gray scooped third position in 1:29:00.

There was more success for Metro when Allan Christie won the men’s race in 1:14:54, while his clubmate Scott Adams was ninth in 1:19:07.