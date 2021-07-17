Athletics: Aberdeen AAC’s Will Hodi wants to climb Scottish under-20 decathlon all-time rankings

Aberdeen AAC’s Will Hodi won the Scottish under-20 men’s decathlon title in impressive style but the 17-year-old is convinced he can do better.

Hodi, who comes from Nairn but recently completed his studies at Aberdeen music school in Dyce, picked up the gold medal with 5,977 points at the Ayrshire Athletics Arena in Kilmarnock.

It was his first attempt at a decathlon and he ended up with the 10th best score of all-time by a Scot in this age group.

The Scottish under-20 record of 6,659 points was set by Aberdeen AAC’s Duncan Mathieson in 1988, while the next best score of 6,560 belongs to another Aberdeen athlete, Paul Allan, who hit that mark in 1989.

Hodi’s performance makes him the first athlete to break into the top ten for more than 20 years.

And with another couple of seasons to go at under-20 level, there’s every likelihood he’ll climb much further up the rankings.

Hodi led at the end of the opening day with a series of fine performances in the 100m (11.91secs), long jump (6.52m), shot (9.96m), high jump (1.80m) and 400m (52.41).

He built on that throughout day two with the 110m hurdles (15.39), discus (29.38), pole vault (3.60) and javelin (34.02), before finishing off with the 1500m in 4:41.78.

Hodi was happy with the outcome, although he fell slightly short of his target

He said: “I wanted over 6,000 points, but that was beforehand. Now that I’ve done my first decathlon, I’m absolutely happy with what I’ve done. It was a solid effort.

“I feel, however, that there’s more to come and I’m keen to do another one before the end of the season.

“I was disappointed with my 100m, but otherwise it went well and I was really happy with my high jump in particular. The only other events I didn’t get a PB in were the 110m hurdles and the shot put.

“The 1500m was a new experience for me and, although it went well, my legs were buckling over the final 100m.”

Hodi trains in Aberdeen two days each week, where one of his coaches is former Great Britain senior decathlon international Tom Leeson.

After the summer, he’s heading for Loughborough University, but before that he has a couple of other decathlon opportunities in mind.

He said: “There’s two possibilities I’m looking at – one at Trafford, the other in Kent. But I haven’t decided on anything at the moment.”

Hodi also has ambitions in the triple jump and 110m hurdles for the remainder of the season.

He is currently ranked second in Scotland for the triple jump and third in the hurdles at under-20 level.

He said: “I’m thinking about doing the triple jump at the Scottish senior championships and maybe the hurdles at the under-20 championships. But I’ve still to firm up on that.”

Ellen MacLeod of Banchory Stonehaven AC also performed well in the multi -events championships at Kilmarnock by picking up bronze in the under-15 girls’ pentathlon with 2,658 points.

She achieved personal best results in the 75m hurdles (12.79), long jump (4.41) and shot (8.47), and she wasn’t far off her standard in the high jump (1.41) and 800m (2:28.63)

Harrison leads strong Aberdeen contingent to Grangemouth meet

Scottish 200m champion Roisin Harrison makes a rare outing over 400m in tomorrow’s Scottish combined league meeting at Grangemouth stadium.

The Aberdeen AAC sprinter set a personal best time of 55.54sec earlier in the summer, but will be aiming for faster this weekend.

Harrison finished seventh in the 200m at last month’s Irish championships in Dublin, where she clocked a slightly wind-assisted season’s best time of 24.08secs after clocking 24.25 in her heat.

She is one of a large contingent of Aberdeen athletes taking part in the Grangemouth competition.

Scotland international Rebecca Matheson lines-up in the 100m alongside clubmate Sharon Jakisa, while Jane Davidson and Catriona Pennet tackle the 100m hurdles.

Twins Kirsty and Caitlin Purcell aim to build on their fine recent form when running in the women’s 1500m, while Adam Brown is in the men’s race. All three have already broken their previous best times on a number of occasions this season.

James McIntosh returns to competitive action for the first time in 18 months in the 400m, while Tamsin Fowlie goes in the women’s 300m.