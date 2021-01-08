Athletics: Aberdeen AAC can continue drive to bring sport to community after receiving grant

Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club (AAC) president Mark Davidson says a £1,000 grant from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme will allow their community efforts to continue – despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tesco staff across the UK chose projects they deemed most worthy of aid from the initiative, run in partnership with greenspace scotland.

Aberdeen AAC’s project is to take athletics sessions to Granite City communities where there currently are no local opportunities in the sport for school-aged children, including Sheddocksley, Northfield and Kaimhill. Their free sessions will introduce children to athletics, focusing on running, jumping and throwing activities.

The sessions will increase the physical activity and wellbeing of the participants, while developing local coaches and assistants for sustainability of the sessions.

The project, which was trialled in 2020, will also provide a pathway into the club and to formal competition.

Aberdeen AAC also want to “identify and tackle barriers to participation, monitor how reflective the club is of the local community it serves and create an environment for athletics in these communities that develops a sense of belonging and addresses inequalities”.

Club president Mark said: “We are pleased to accept this grant from Tesco.

“Outside support is essential for the success of AAAC’s community development initiatives, especially now as we deal with the pandemic and prepare for its aftermath.

“Sports clubs are struggling, but children still need regular sport and physical activity.

“They need these opportunities so they may be happier, healthier, and more productive.

“AAAC is happy to be able, with this £1000, to provide these opportunities.”