Assassin McAllister’s open-air boxing bout is Scotland’s first since Tyson fought at Hampden

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister will fight for a world title in the first open-air bout in Scotland since Mike Tyson fought at Hampden in 2000.

McAllister today confirmed he will face Ghana’s Justice Addy for the WBU super-welterweight title at Livingston FC’s Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday June 15.

The 36-year-old will have to drop five stone for the fight having ballooned in weight to face Danny Williams at heavyweight last summer.

McAllister, pictured, revealed he is already halfway there having shed two-and-a-half stones since returning to training after injury.

He will top the bill on the first open-air boxing event since former undisputed heavyweight world champion Tyson stopped Lou Savarese in the opening round at Hampden 19 years ago.

McAllister said: “I had to pile on all that weight to face Williams and weighed in at 91kgs (14 stone 4lbs).

“However, I wasn’t able to run and wasn’t training properly so I went up to 102kgs (16 stone).

“I am back training now and down 16kgs (two-and-a-half stone) and have another 16kgs to go.

“As well as driving down through the weights, the biggest thing for me is to make sure I am strong at that weight.

“It is a lot of weight to take off – five stone.

“I will be ready for the fight which will be the first open-air in Scotland since Tyson.

“It will be on the Livingston pitch.”

McAllister was previously scheduled to face Ghana’s Addy for the PBC Commonwealth and international super-welterweight titles in Aberdeen in October 2010.

However, Addy failed to obtain a visa for the contest in time. Now the two will finally go head to head in Livingston.

Addy has a pro record of 16 wins (four KO), four defeats and one draw.

He recently defeated reigning Ghanaian middleweight champion Daniel Aduku.

Addy has previously fought for the West African Boxing Union title.

McAllister said: “I know he (Addy) is supposed to be a tough nut but I will concentrate and do my own thing.

“He will come over to try to make a statement and will be desperate to get a victory.

“However, I am a better fighter now than I ever was.”

McAllister will top the bill on an evening billed as Punching the Stigma – Fighting for Mental Health, at Livingston.

It will be his first ring action since stopping Williams in the 10th round last July.

“I have won 13 professional titles now at five different weights,” said McAllister.

“I am trying to secure my legacy and am in boxing because I love this sport.

“I have my Assassin Health and Fitness Village and box because I want to, nothing else.”