Aberdeen Assassin McAllister sets up Peterhead bouts

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister vowed today to bring professional boxing to the north-east, having confirmed a first ever fight event in Peterhead.

In his role as promoter, multiple weight and belt title-holder, McAllister has arranged the first ever pro boxing event in the Blue Toon on Saturday March 30.

Aberdeen lightweight Nathan Beattie will box on the bill at Peterhead Leisure Centre.

Peterhead will also host debut fights for Scott Murray (super-lightweight), David Hastie (welterweight), Kenny Allan (flyweight) and Adele Steinback (super-lightweight).

McAllister insists he will not stop at the history-making Peterhead show and aims to take boxing shows to many more towns in the region.

He said: “This will be the first ever professional boxing show in Peterhead.

“Perhaps some people think Peterhead is in the middle of nowhere but I take a different view and am ready to put the spotlight on the town and the local boxing talent with this event.

“Some people cannot travel down to Aberdeen for a boxing show because they do not have cars but this will give them a chance to enjoy boxing.

“It will be on their doorstep and they will be able to watch the action and also see up-and-coming local fighters.

“In the surrounding areas outside Aberdeen, boxers have the talent and determination but don’t have the exposure or people to back them.

“I want to make Peterhead a destination where we can have professional boxing.

“Once I have finished in Peterhead I want to make it an ongoing thing and I could take it to areas such as Stonehaven, Turriff, Fraserburgh and Banff.”

McAllister, 36, was a two-weight WBU champion and two-weight Commonwealth champion before announcing his retirement in October 2013 due to injury.

Following a two-year absence McAllister returned to ring action under the auspices of the British and Irish Boxing Authority.

He has secured five titles since his return to action and last summer defeated former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Danny Williams to take the WBU title.

When McAllister first turned professional in 2002 he was based in Sheffield under the guidance of legendary trainer Brendan Ingle.

The majority of his early fights were in England and he wants to give emerging north-east fighters a platform closer to home.

He said: “When I started boxing as a professional it was seen as too far away and people wanted me to box out of Glasgow and Sheffield so they could build me up.

“Aberdeen is on the map now because of what I did in my career and there are professional fighters boxing out of the city now.

“We have a lot of good fighters up here who have shown they can compete at the top.

“A lot of people love boxing in these areas and we will try to put it in smaller halls to make it affordable for them as well.

“We want to make it about the fans and boxers enjoying it, and not about making money.”