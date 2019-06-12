Aberdeen Assassin McAllister’s fight at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday is cancelled

Lee McAllister’s open air WBU title fight in Livingston on Saturday has suffered a late cancellation.

The Aberdeen Assassin was due to face Ghana’s Justice Addy at super-welterweight in a top-of-the-bill fight at Livington FC’s Tony Macaroni arena.

However, the entire card has been axed due to legislative issues surrounding hosting a stadium event.

Organisers hope to reschedule the event for later this summer with it likely to be moved to another venue.

The boxing night was organised to raise mental health awareness and was billed as Punching the Stigma – Fighting for Mental Health.

Aberdeen boxers Nathan Beattie, Craig Leadbetter and Adele Steinbach of Fraserburgh were also due to fight.

Former two-weight WBU world champion McAllister, 36, said: “The Livingston show has been hit with a blow due to some legislation issues.

“The show will be moved to another date and it looks like it will be a change of venue as well.

“It is very sickening for this to happen so close to the event.

“Hopefully the people that have bought tickets will still come and support us at the new date.

“If anyone wants a refund of their money or to carry their money forward to the next show which we are hoping to get finalised for a couple of week’s time, they are more than welcome to give myself a shout.”