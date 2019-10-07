Assassin McAllister claims belts in boxing marquee show

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister admits he hit Richmond Djarbeng with a punch so powerful it hurt his own hand.

McAllister claimed the WBU and PBC super-welterweight world titles as the Ghanaian quit on his stool before the third round.

Djarbeng had been knocked to the canvas in the first and second round at the marquee show in Balgownie.

Former WBU Pan-African title-holder Djarbeng, 29, could no longer continue after two one-sided, punishing rounds.

It was the perfect birthday celebration for McAllister who turned 37 on fight night.

McAllister said: “I caught him with a peach of a right hand in the first round as he dropped his hands and walked straight on to it.

“That right hand was an absolute belter and I hurt my hand and wrist with that first real punch.

“It was a great shot and I was surprised Djarbeng was still standing after the first round.

“It is great to win the belts but I was a bit disappointed because I barely broke sweat.

“I was expecting to go five or six rounds in.

“I thought he would have had more but I don’t think he caught me with anything in the second round.

“I was offloading with a lot of three and four-punch combinations and I caught him with a few stiff jabs in the face.

“I don’t think he recovered from that first right.”

McAllister today refused to rule out another boxing night inside a marquee tent after hailing the event at Assassin Health and Fitness Village a success.

He said: “It was out of the ordinary and something different to have a marquee fight in the middle of the community of Balgownie.

“However, it went down a treat and people are already asking me when the next one will be.

“There could be Masterclass in the Marquee 2.”

Aberdeen’s Nathan Beattie won the PBC international and WBU international super-lightweight title with a third-round stoppage of Tackie Annan.

Beattie gained revenge for a previous defeat to Annan, having been knocked out by the Ghanaian in 2017.

He dropped Annan to the canvas with a devastating right in the third round. He said: “Revenge is sweet. I am delighted to get the belts.”