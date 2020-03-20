ARCHIE Open postponed as north-east golf community takes coronavirus measures

A new golf tournament created to raise funds for a children’s charity has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The six-week ARCHIE Open was set to get under way later this month as part of a joint initiative between Sport Aberdeen and the ARCHIE Foundation.

The competition was set to run from March 28 to May 8 and was open to any golfer who played a round at one of Sport Aberdeen’s four 18-hole golf courses – the Mackenzie Championship Course, Hazlehead Pines, Balnagask and Kings Links.

Competitors were asked to add an additional £5 donation to their green fee to enter a score for the ARCHIE Open with the top 72 players at the end of the six-week period invited to a finals day at the Mackenzie course on May 15.

But the organisers of the event said it has been postponed.

A spokesperson said: “Following government advice and public health guidelines, the ARCHIE Foundation and Sport Aberdeen have jointly made the decision to postpone the ARCHIE Open golf tournament until further notice due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“This measure has been taken with the safety and wellbeing of participants, staff and volunteers at the forefront of the decision.

“We will be monitoring developments closely and will announce new dates at an appropriate time.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the ongoing support shown towards the charity and voluntary sector during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the North-east District Golf Association have issued a reassuring message of support to the area’s clubs and members.

North-east District president Robert Lamb said: “We cannot advise how clubs should operate during the pandemic, but Scottish clubs have already been guided by the advice of Scottish Golf and the UK and Scottish Governments.

Lamb said: “Scottish Golf have already cancelled a number of national events in April and called off all non-essential face-to-face meetings until the end of next month with staff working from home as much as possible.

“As far as the North-east District is concerned, our first tournament is the Phillips Trophy at Peterhead on Sunday May 24.

“We will monitor the position and make a decision on whether to cancel the event and update clubs when necessary.

“Even if the bar or restaurant is closed, it would be perfectly reasonable for the club premises to remain open for recording scores and perhaps additional sanitisers and general health notices on washing hands clearly displayed.

“The Scottish Government have advised that large scale events should not take place across a range of sports and they should consider the viability of holding grassroots and club activity in light of the increased spread of the virus and the impact that may have on participants, staff and volunteers.

“Sports may also wish to carefully consider cancelling sessions specifically aimed at older adults given the increased risk posed to those individuals.

“I appreciate we are in uncharted territory and if clubs have taken steps to prevent the spread of the virus it would be good to share that with other clubs in the area.

“The North-east District will be happy to share your thoughts and experiences with other clubs if they are e-mailed to info@sgunortheast.net”