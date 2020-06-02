Portlethen Golf Club forced to impose £100 levy on members due to financial pressure

Portlethen have been dealt the worst hand possible this season, forcing the club to impose a £100 levy on its members.

A year which promised to be one of the best in the club’s 39-year history has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Firstly, The Scottish Amateur Championship, which Portlethen were due to co-host with Murcar Links at the end of next month, was called off by Scottish Golf as they cancelled all this year’s fixtures.

Then the lockdown halted any income, including bar, meals and green fees, while the club still faced fixed-cost expenditure.

Finally, Portlethen have not received a penny in cash aid after losing out in grant bids while neighbouring clubs received £25,000 from the Scottish Government.

Club captain Dave Fleming said: “We missed out on receiving the initial £25,000 grant for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses because our rateable value is £61,500 – which we are appealing.

“It’s seems unfair to us that similar clubs in the area have a much less rateable value.

“As if matters could not get any worse, we were informed that we qualified for the additional grant fund that was subsequently made available to the sector, only to be told later we did not.

“We are now appealing this decision and have asked local councillors, MSPs and MPs for assistance.

“All these factors have resulted in our committee taking a prudent approach and imposing a ‘one-off’ levy of £100 on the playing membership. It will generate about £53,000 and help us through the year.

“In Scottish golfing terms, we are a relatively new club and are still paying the borrowing required to establish the course over 30 years ago.

“We do not have any financial reserves to fall back on and, as a private members club, we need to take action to balance the books.”

He added: “Despite furloughing all staff other than our club manager/ secretary and our head greenkeeper to ensure the club and course survive, the drop in income means we were left with little other option.

“Our cash position is not critical just now but as we don’t know when our income will recommence we must act to ensure we do not run into a problem ahead of next year’s membership fees.

“While several members are naturally unhappy at the compulsory levy, the vast majority appreciate the realities of the situation.”