Aplin wants Aberdeen Grammar to go for place in top four

Aberdeen Grammar have been forced to revise their target for the season after winning four of their first five starts, according to centre Tom Aplin.

The centre has been one of the key players whose form in the rarefied atmosphere of the Premiership has blossomed, both as a running midfield player and a place kicker of some note in the top club league.

Aplin said: “At the start of the season, we would probably have settled for consolidating our position after being promoted last season.

“Now I reckon we can see ourselves as candidates for a top-four place.

“We are a much more confident team, who under the shrewd coaching of Ali O’Connor, are enjoying each game and getting the rewards.

“We are also scoring tries for fun through our two wingers, Doug Russell and Nathan Brown, who has proved to be a real find.

“We are also winning on the road. Wins at Selkirk and Musselburgh, two of our bogey grounds, being a measure of how far we have come.”

Aplin, the leading points scorer with 46, looked forward to tomorrow’s game with GHA, adding: “They will be boosted by their great fightback against Glasgow Hawks, winning 31-26 in the final play of the game, and down to 14 men.

“But we’ll be ready for them. I just hope there is a decent crowd to cheer us on. It’s great to have the home support on our side, especially in big games.”

O’Connor is likely to stick with the same side who beat Musselburgh 38-32 last week, including on-fire forwards Robin Cessford and Greig Ryan.

Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice is keen to get their National League 2 season up and running at Countesswells, where they meet Glasgow Accies.

The visitors are also in the bottom three of the league, but eight points clear of the pointless Aberdeen side after five games.

Morrice said: “We need to target our home games. We need to get our error count down, while looking after the ball better, and be more mindful of what we are trying to do with it. It’s not as if we are being blown away by the opposition.”

Morrice is reluctant to make major changes to his starting line-up but will be missing the services of influential No 8 Corey Buchan, who is not available.

There is a full Caledonian league programme with Caley Division 1 leaders Orkney visiting Aberdeen Wanderers and bidding to repeat their 65-12 win at Groats Road in September in the Caley Regional Shield.

Ellon are at home to Hillfoots, while newly-promoted Garioch are at Dunfermline, looking for their first win of the season.