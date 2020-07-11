Aberdeen’s Liam Allan, 18, set to make professional boxing debut after shedding 40kg

Aberdeen cruiserweight Liam Allan is set to make his professional debut after shedding 40kg since turning to boxing.

The 18-year-old began training with former two-time WBU world champion Lee McAllister four years ago in a bid to lose weight.

Now, he is set to box on the first behind-closed-doors event in Britain since the sport was shut down by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Allan will face Dan Ballard at the Northern Hotel on Saturday July 18 on a bill that will be broadcast live on Fite TV.

The teen will mark his entry to the pro ranks on the undercard of former world featherweight champion Scott Harrison’s much-anticipated comeback.

Allan said: “I am really excited to make my professional debut and start making my way up the rankings.

“I felt I was ready to take that next step in my career by turning pro.

“I started boxing training with Lee McAllister about four-and-a-half years ago.

“I was extremely overweight when I started and since training with Lee I have lost about 40kg altogether.

“It was hard going to start with but Lee introduced me to new foods that were good for me and gave me a new lease of life.

“After I started training, I caught the boxing bug, started fighting and kept on winning.

“Lee has been an inspiration to me. I wouldn’t be where I am now without Lee and his knowledge of boxing.”

Everyone involved in the event will undergo a Covid-19 test and there will be regular taking of temperatures of those in attendance at the venue.

The only officials in attendance will be the referee, supervisor and time-keeper.

PPE will be worn throughout by ringside officials and the referee will wear a mask and surgical gloves when officiating.

Corner men, limited to two per boxer, will be required to wear full PPE throughout the contest.

Allan insists the lack of crowd will not faze him.

He said: “It will be a lot different, but I will be so focused I won’t let it bother me.

“My training has gone very well and I have been able to build up to long-distance runs.

“I am the fittest I have ever been.

“I have seen a couple of my opponent’s fights on YouTube, but I don’t think he is anything I can’t handle.”

The event will mark the ring return of former WBO World Champion Harrison, 42, who will face PBC International Champion Paul Peers.

Harrison’s ring return is part of a 10-event Let Battle Commence series that will tour around Britain after the first three events at the Northern Hotel. The series will end at the Northern on December 5.

The main support on the undercard sees Orkney-based 10-time World Kickboxing Champion Caitlin Foran making her pro boxing debut.