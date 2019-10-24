Allan aims at big stage after taking world third

Allan Ritchie claimed a world championship shooting medal and hopes in the future he will be able to compete at the Paralympics.

The 50-year-old from Whitecairns returned from Sydney, Australia, having won a bronze medal in the World Shooting Parasport Championships.

Ritchie has become a world-class clay pigeon competitor in para trap.

Unfortunately the event is not yet in the Paralympics – but a push is being made within the sport for its inclusion.

Ritchie started shooting in 2012, but stopped in 2014 following surgery for his congenital spinal condition.

He was told he wouldn’t walk again, but took up the sport again as a para athlete.

Reflecting on his bronze medal down under, he said: “I was out for a couple of weeks. I gave myself a couple of days to acclimatise.

“But unfortunately I wasn’t well. I picked up a bug and wasn’t that well for a few days.

“I managed to get the head down and get the bronze.

“I was very happy to win that because I didn’t have any coaching support with me.

“So when I was speaking to my coach after he was saying to go out there with no coaching to win bronze was almost as good as gold. So I’ve got to be happy with that.

“I’m absolutely delighted to win that medal.

“To travel halfway round the world, shoot against the top wheelchair shooters in the world and come away with the bronze, I’m over the moon.

“It renews my faith in the training I do and the programme I’ve got in place.

“I was in the mix right from the start. There wasn’t much between us all the way through.

“You shoot over two days, shooting five rounds which adds up to 125 targets.

“I shot 110 out of 125 targets, which put me second going into the final.

“But the Italian (Oreste Lai) shot very well to win gold and a Finn (Juha Myllymaki) likewise to win the silver.

“I was delighted to make the final and then come through in third place and get a medal.”

Ritchie is hopeful para trap will become a Paralympic event in the near future. However, for that to happen they need to increase the number of countries competing in the event.

That’s a problem when most governing bodies are unwilling to fund athletes, unless the category is in the Paralympics.

It’s a problem Ritchie has faced. Despite his success, he remains self-funded and paid his way to Australia for the world championships.

He is continuing to seek sponsorship, but para trap being given Paralympic status would make a difference.

Ritchie added: “We continue to push forward on that front. Shooting Australia did a demonstration to the International Paralympic Committee.

“We are shooting under World Shooting Parasports which comes under the Paralympics. It’s just this discipline we’re building towards having a Paralympic event.

“Country numbers is an issue we’re having because the national governing bodies in a lot of countries are saying there’s no funding for the sport until it’s a Paralympic event.

“But as a result of that most people won’t compete in the event because they can’t afford to.”