Albert’s Cairn to be special feature of new Run Balmoral medal

The special medal to be awarded to all competitors in the 2020 Run Balmoral races has been unveiled.

James Knowles, chairman of Run Balmoral, has provided details of what is the latest in a series of five specially-designed medals to be handed out to participants.

He said: “The medal will feature Albert’s Cairn which is the largest of the many cairns erected by Queen Victoria on the Balmoral estate.

“It commemorates her husband and was built after his death in 1861.

“This is the second in our special series of medals featuring iconic landmarks within and around the Balmoral estate.

“Last year it was Lochnagar and future medals will show Auld Brig o’ Dee, Balmoral Castle and Crathie Kirk.”

Entries have now opened for the Run Balmoral event to be held over the weekend of April 18-19 which is expected to attract more than 5,000 competitors of all ages.

The opening day of the running festival begins with the MPH primary schools 1.5K races and the secondary schools 2.5K followed by the two biggest events on the programme – the Chrysaor 5K and the Stena Drilling 10K.

There’s also the Stena Drilling-Chrysaor Corporate Team Challenge which always generates intense competition as business and charity teams battle for the impressive antler trophy.

The second day starts off with the Apollo duathlon and is followed by the Bristow 15-Mile and three-mile trail races.

And returning for a fourth year is the gruelling Repsol Sinopec Devil of Deeside Challenge.

This event requires competitors to take part in four adult races over the two days – the 5K and 10K on the Saturday, followed by the duathlon and 15-mile trail race on the Sunday.

The man and woman with the best cumulative time from the four races will win a fantastic trophy and prize, and everyone taking part in the challenge receives a limited edition Devil of Deeside race t-shirt and running vest.