Advice of ex-champ ended up being half the Battle

North-east mountain man Hamish Battle says advice from a former world champion helped him win a first international call-up.

The Metro Aberdeen runner represented Scotland in the home countries international and Great Britain world championship team trial race at Llanberis.

He was called into the team with only 36 hours’ notice as a late replacement for European champion Jacob Adkin, who fell ill.

It was not ideal, but Battle gave his all to finish 22nd from an elite field of 40 competitors.

He said: “I got a hint I might be picked on the Tuesday before the race when I was asked if I’d be available as there was a possibility someone might be dropping out.

“But it wasn’t until the Thursday evening that it was confirmed and I had to get myself down to Edinburgh to join the coach for the journey to Wales on Friday.

“I told the selectors I was delighted to be picked but I wasn’t a like-for-like replacement for the European champion. I was buzzing. I’d missed out on being picked in 2016 when I won the Scottish under-23 championships and over the next couple of years my form has been up and down.

“It’s also harder to get selected in the senior age group.

“The race was tough. I had been training for the Ring of Steall race at Kinlochleven where I’d hoped to do about 3hr 45min whereas I was pitched into a red line full-on one-hour effort. With only 40 runners there’s no hiding place.

“Also, it was very hot and although it wasn’t my best performance by any means, I certainly put in the effort.

“But it was a great experience and I can build on that in the future.”

Battle has been on the fringes of the international hill running scene for a while, attending Scotland training camps for the past two years.

He has been helped by national coach Angela Mudge, a former winner of the women’s world cup and one of the country’s most distinguished athletes. Battle said: “Angela has definitely helped me. She has given me ideas on some types of training I should be doing and how it could be better structured.

“I’ve passed ideas back and forward with her and we have chatted it over. It has definitely been useful.

“I’ve had some good runs this year. I was 12th in the Snowdon mountain marathon, which doubled up as the Great Britain team trial for the world long distance championships, so it was a good quality field.

“My aim was to get under the old course record, which I did by 20 seconds.

“I was also pleased to finish fourth at the national hill running championships.

“I went to that thinking I might get top 10 but in the early stages I was leading.

“Some of the top guys caught me but I was delighted with fourth.

“It was also the East District championship race and I was second in that.”

Battle is now looking to the future with confidence and is gunning for more honours.

He said: “I’d love to get another Scotland vest but that will have to wait until next year.

“The hill season is nearly over. I’ll do the Morven race on Saturday but after that it’s the start of the cross country races.

“I won Morven two years ago when it was the East District championships and I’ve been training up there a few times recently so It should be good.”