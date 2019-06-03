Aboyne’s McWilliam chosen to represent Great Britain and Ireland in prestigious tournament

Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam has been named in the Great Britain and Ireland Vagliano Trophy team to take on Europe.

The 19-year-old joins Alice Hewson, Lily May Humphreys, Julie McCarthy, Olivia Mehaffey and Isobel Wardle in the squad to play at Royal St George’s on June 28 and 29. Two more players will be added after this month’s Women’s Amateur Championship.

GB&I haven’t beaten Europe in the biennial encounter since 2005, when they won 13-11 at Golf de Chantilly.

Meanwhile, Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths, 15, has been selected for the junior version of the Vagliano Trophy.