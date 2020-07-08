Aberdonian European Tour pro David Law breaks course record on Hazlehead Pines course

Aberdeen golfer David Law hopes breaking the course record at Hazlehead bodes well for his European Tour return later this month.

The 29-year-old carded a round of 60 at the Pines course while playing in the club medal on Saturday, which included a hole-in-one at the 117-yard par-3 16th hole.

The round beat the previous record at the par 67 held by Kevin Duthie by two strokes.

Law, who won his maiden European Tour win at the Vic Open in Australia last year, said: “I am a member at Hazlehead and I spoke to the match secretary Phil Lawrence to ask if I would be able to play in the medals as it would be a good opportunity to get a card back in my hand.

“That was the first medal I had played and it was nice to try to post a score before I go away to start competing.

“The course is in great condition and I made plenty of birdies. I actually had a bogey and a double bogey in there as well.

“The hole-in-one was with a gap wedge, it was playing about 110 yards and it just went straight in.

“I birdied 18 so I didn’t have a putt for a 59 but I think it is the lowest round I’ve shot.

“I have been playing a lot of golf since the lockdown restrictions were eased, mostly at Hazlehead and the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre.

“It has been good to get back scoring and playing golf.

“I feel my game is in good shape as I have been working hard during this lockdown period. I feel happy to go compete and test myself.”

Law will play his first European Tour event since March later this month when tees up at the Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood at Close House.

He said: “My intention is to play all six of the events in the UK Swing when the tour gets back up and running, starting at Close House.

“I haven’t played since the Qatar Open at the start of March so I am looking forward to getting going again.

“I had the opportunity to go to Austria this week and next week but I don’t feel overly comfortable with travel just yet.

“These events coming up are all in the UK so I will be able to drive to them.

“The tour have been comprehensive with their plan and I feel very comfortable with what they have put in place.

“They have done well to arrange these events so quickly. I wasn’t expecting to be back playing by July.”