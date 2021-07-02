Aberdeenshire welcome back skipper Kenny Reid for visit of Arbroath

Aberdeenshire captain Kenny Reid is set to return for his side’s North-East Championship match against Arbroath United on Saturday.

Reid has recovered from a fractured thumb and will lead the side as they bid to get back to winning ways against a United team still searching for their first league win.

Lewis Munro, who has been stand-in skipper in Reid’s absence, said: “It’s great to have Kenny back on Saturday,

“He played in T20 game on Tuesday and looked in good nick so hopefully he can help us bounce back from our loss at Perth Doocot last weekend.”

Shire’s surprise loss leaves them in fifth place in the division and with work to do to catch a Freuchie side which is leading the division with five wins out of five.

Munro said: “We were will all disappointed last week but we’re confident if we play at the level we’re capable of we can get a result against Arbroath.

“Freuchie have some big games coming up and if they slip up we have to make sure we capitalise, but our focus has to be on winning our games first and foremost.”

One of those big games for the league leaders comes at Gordonians tomorrow.

Mayank Bhandari’s side responded in style to their first defeat of the season at Aberdeenshire on June 19 with an emphatic 143 run win against Dundee High School FP with Himanshu Saraswat’s excellent 120 setting the Aberdeen side on their way to a commanding win.

Victory against the league leaders tomorrow would result in Gordonians moving level with Freuchie.

Meanwhile, Huntly vice-captain Frank Summers hopes the lessons are being learned by his side as they bid to get back to winning ways at home to Perth Doocot.

Summers and his team-mates were idle last weekend as their match against Forfarshire was cancelled due to an unplayable pitch and Huntly are eager to get going again.

Summer said: “Our team is a blend of youth and experience and the season has been mixed so far.

“It would be wrong to say we’re still trying to find our feet this season as we’ve had some good performances, but we’ve also had moments of naivety, especially with our batting – but we’re hoping we can get a result against Perth Doocot.”

Stoneywood-Dyce, who lost heavily at Falkland last weekend, travel to Dundee HSFPs looking for their second win of the campaign.