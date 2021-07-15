Athletics: 11 Covid tests in 2 weeks – but Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark is finally set to arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark is confident the absence of spectators won’t detract from her ability to perform to the highest standard at the Tokyo Olympics.

Japan’s national track and field stadium, which was completely rebuilt for the Games, has a capacity of just over 68,000.

But it will remain largely empty because of the state of emergency declared in the capital in response to the recent spike in coronavirus infections.

Clark – who is due to arrive in Tokyo later today – admits it’s disappointing, but she remains excited about the occasion.

She has been selected for the 4x400m relay squad and is in line to compete in both the mixed and women’s races.

Clark said: “It’s not ideal that there won’t be any spectators as part of the excitement of competing at the Olympics is being able to run in front of a big crowd.

“But, although people won’t be there in person, we know that there will still be millions of people all over the world watching, so that keeps it exciting and makes it feel special.

“We won’t be thinking about there being no-one in the stadium, we’ll be focused on the fact we are competing in the Olympic Games, so it won’t be detrimental to our ability to elevate our performances.”

Intense two weeks of travel for Clark ahead of Olympics

Clark is relieved to finally be on her way to Japan following a rollercoaster two weeks which have drained her mentally and physically.

After finishing sixth in the British championships, she had an anxious wait before her selection was confirmed.

Less than 24 hours after hearing the good news, Clark had to make an 850-mile round trip from Aberdeen to Birmingham to pick up her kit for the Olympics.

And a couple of days after that she set off to London to represent her English club, Thames Valley Harriers, in a UK women’s league meeting at which she won the 100m and 200m.

She wasn’t obliged to make the London trip, but Clark is loyal to her club and didn’t want to let anyone down.

She said: “I could probably have done with a rest that weekend but I’d indicated some time ago that I’d be doing the league meeting. The club has been good to me and I wanted to support them.

“So, it has been non-stop. Under normal circumstances the countdown towards going to the Olympics would have been extremely busy, but all the Covid protocols on top of that have added a whole new dimension.

“I’ve had both my jags and in the two weeks before setting off for Japan everyone on the team has had 11 Covid tests.

“When we arrive we’ll have all the Japanese regulations to comply with and there will be daily testing.

“I’ve been trying to avoid going out and I’ve been minimising contact with anyone as I didn’t want to do anything to jeopardise my chances.”

Final preparations for Olympics to take place in Yokohama

Clark and the rest of the GB athletics team for Olympics will be based in Yokohama from now until the Games start later in the month. It’s a location she is familiar with.

She said: “I was in Yokohama a few years ago with the GB team at the world relays. The facilities are amazing. I know the hotel we are staying in and the training set-up, so that’s good.

“We’ll be on our own, so it’s a great opportunity to focus on final preparations. We won’t move into the Olympic village in Tokyo until just before our competitions.

“Until then we will be following the personal training programmes from our own coaches, although there are a number of relay practice sessions planned.”

Clark hopes to race as often as possible in Tokyo, but admits it will be up to team management to decide who gets to run and when.

She said: “I’m eligible for the mixed relay and for the women’s relay, so hopefully I’ll be considered for both.

“We won’t be told who is doing the mixed relay until near the end of our time in the holding camp when the staff will let us know. The women’s relay comes later and the selection will depend on who has been showing up well in training and how the girls doing the individual 400m get on.

“I certainly hope to be able to run on multiple occasions.”

Clark finished off her competitive preparations for the Olympics by running in a 400m race in Tuesday evening’s Diamond League meeting at Gateshead stadium.

She clocked 52.13secs to finish second behind GB Olympic team-mate Emily Diamond, who won in 51.89, while another Tokyo squad member, Hannah Williams, was third in 52.98.