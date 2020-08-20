Aberdeen’s Women’s British Open debutant Michele Thomson daring to dream

North-east golfer Michele Thomson is relishing her maiden appearance at the Women’s British Open.

Thomson earned her place in this week’s Royal Troon event by claiming one of the 22 spots on offer at last week’s Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

She admits being part of the “bio-bubble” has been an added challenge to her first appearance in a major, with players having to undergo Covid-19 testing and remain in the hotel when they are not out on the course.

She said: “I think everyone is finding it quite difficult.

“You are pretty much confined to the hotel once you get back from the golf course and you can’t really go anywhere.

“I have got my PlayStation with me and I have played quite a bit of Fifa. I can watch Netflix on it as well.

“I have been trying to keep myself busy.

“I didn’t want to get bored or think too much about what is coming up.

“I just try to take my mind away from golf.

“Playing in my first major feels brilliant.

“It is a bit weird with having no spectators here to watch.

“But it is my first major and I want to enjoy it.”

Thomson is due to tee off at 3.06pm in today’s first round alongside Haru Nomura from Japan and American Dana Finkelstein.

She said: “I feel like my game is in good shape.

“You play against the Ladies European Tour girls every week and we also have a lot of the LPGA Tour players in the field.

“When you play links golf it is a case of damage limitation and anything can happen after that.”

Thomson is one of five Scots in the field with Gemma Dryburgh, Catriona Matthew, Kylie Henry and Carly Booth also teeing up.