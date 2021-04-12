Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw records two Paralympics consideration times in Sheffield, strengthening bid for Tokyo Games place

Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw claimed bronze on the final day of the British Para-Swimming International Meet in Sheffield.

The 17-year-old, who represents the University of Aberdeen Performance Swim team, finished third in the MC 100m butterfly final in a time of 1:09.56 with Louise Fiddes (1:07.21) taking home gold.

The event at Ponds Forge also incorporated the opening event of the World Para Swimming World Series and Britain’s Paralympic trials.

Shaw boosted her chances of being in the Games later this year by recording a Tokyo consideration time on Saturday in her preferred event, the 400m freestyle.

A well controlled swim from Toni Shaw in the MC 400m freestyle final. 4th place overall with 788 points, but her time of 4:45.50 is well within the Tokyo qualification standard for her S9 classification.

She said: “While I think it could have been better, it was controlled. I am competitive, so I much prefer someone there in the next lane alongside me.

“That really pushes me on and makes me want to be quicker.”

Shaw had also produced a Paralympic consideration time of 1:03.71 in the 100m freestyle earlier in the meet with a second-place finish in the second of two women’s finals.