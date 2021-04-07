Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw looks to secure place at Tokyo Paralympics

Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw will begin her quest to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics tomorrow.

Shaw, 17, is at the British Para-swimming International Meet at Ponds Forge, Sheffield – which is also part of the World Para-Swimming World Series 2021 – and she will compete in the 100m freestyle and the 200m individual medley on Thursday.

On Saturday, The Albyn School pupil, who starred for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, goes in the 400m freestyle, before closing out the meet in the 100m butterfly on Sunday.

The pandemic has meant an absence of competition over the last 12 months for Shaw, however, her six medals at the 2019 World Para-swimming Championships in London means hopes are high, having had an extra year to improve further, she will earn a Paralympic debut for Great Britain later this year.

As a result of her exploits at the worlds in London two seasons ago, Shaw is the reigning world silver medallist in the S9 100m fly and 400m freestyle, as well as being the reigning bronze medallist in the 100m free and SM9 200m IM.

She is also the British record holder in both 100m disciplines, and has a European gold in the 400m free to her name.

Conner Morrison, another Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre athlete, is also at Ponds Forge, and will hope to hit the qualifying mark in the men’s 100m breaststroke, where he competes in the SB14 category.