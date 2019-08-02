Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2019: Nomination for award has Kim jumping for joy

A trampolinist who has combined elite competition with growing her sport has been nominated for one of Aberdeen’s Sports Awards.

Kim Beattie, 20, was last year’s Student Sports Achiever of the Year after helping Britain to double mini trampoline (DMT) team silver in Sofia, Bulgaria, while finishing 14th individually.

DMT is similar to the vault in gymnastics and athletes have two passes at a trampoline to build-up a combined score.

In the last 12 months – and despite an injury during the qualification period – the Aberdeen University student again returned to the worlds, held in St Petersburg, Russia, in November.

She again placed in the planet’s top 20 DMT competitors, finishing 18th.

Kim said: “I won the British title last September, then went to the worlds.

“This year I’ve been in qualification for worlds in Tokyo at the end of the year. That’s been going well, and I’ve just represented Great Britain and won in Portugal.

“I was really shocked. It was a good competition and a big step forward.

“Last year I was grateful to be at the worlds after the year I’d had, but this year I’ve upped my difficulty and made massive improvements.

“I’m hoping it’s a good year.”

This year, soon-to-be fourth-year electrical engineering student Kim, who trains for 15 hours a week in DMT at Banchory, has come in for particular praise for her work with the university’s trampoline club.

She competes in conventional trampoline for the institution, serving as club president, captain and head coach.

Under her stewardship, the club have doubled in membership to around 20 athletes.

Kim’s qualification as a DMT coach also makes Aberdeen the only university to provide regular training in the specific discipline.

As the club continue to improve their competition performances, Kim has set the lofty goal of taking her trampoline club to the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Championships.

Kim said: “The university have supported me so much in the last year, making sure I’ve been able to balance my sport and academics.

“It’s nice to know they’re 100% behind me.

“The past year I’ve been head coach at the uni trampoline club, which I absolutely love. That’ll be continuing.

“It’s nice to do trampoline for fun, instead of more serious. I’m enjoying a different side of the sport.

“There’s been a massive improvement in numbers over the last year and we’re really now hoping to send a team to BUCS – the highest level of university sport.”

The Sports Awards will be held at P&J Live on Thursday October 3.

